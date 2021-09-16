CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

The Untold Truth Of Darius Rucker

By Brent Furdyk
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 1993, a group of South Carolina college students who'd formed a band hit the big time when they were signed to Atlantic Records. Boasting the off-kilter moniker of Hootie & the Blowfish, the group released their major label debut the following year. That album, "Cracked Rear View," was an out-of-the-box smash, ultimately becoming the top-selling album of 1995, hitting No. 1 five different times throughout the year, and spawning four hit singles.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Darius Rucker's Rumored Ex Girlfriend Breaks Silence After Being Hospitalized After Reported Overdose

Darius Rucker's former girlfriend Kate Quigley put her loved ones at ease recently. The model and comedian was one of four individuals who OD'd from cocaine and fentanyl at a house party in the Venice section of LA. Quigley was reportedly found unconscious, per TMZ, and rushed to a nearby hospital where she was listed in critical condition. Her friend, fellow comedian Brian Redban, shared a screenshot of a text message between the two to his Twitter account where Quigley lets him know she's alive but not the best. Redban also posted a picture of himself with Quigley on Twitter, asking his followers to "give love to my dear friend @KateQFunny," along with a sad emoji.
CELEBRITIES
CMT

The Roundup: New Music from Walker Hayes, HARDY, Darius Rucker, And More

CMT’s Weekly Roundup of new hits this week features an incredible plethora of songs that all fall within the realm of country music’s broad tradition. Embedded from www.youtube.com. Walker Hayes feat. Kesha – Fancy Like. Eating Applebee’s Bourbon Street Steak 2 for $20 and splitting an Oreo milkshake likely hasn’t...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Richard Pryor
Person
Mark Bryan
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Chris Martin
weisradio.com

Darius Rucker says Kane Brown has the “it factor” on TIME100 list

Kane Brown has earned a spot TIME magazine’s prestigious TIME100 list, honoring the 100 most influential people of 2021. Darius Rucker penned the touching tribute to Kane. “Kane Brown has that unquantifiable ‘it’ factor,” Darius praised. “He’s so laid-back and doesn’t take himself too seriously, but he also really cares about his craft and other people. And when it comes to his music, he can do that low, cool, borderline-rapping thing, and then he sings and his vocal ability just blows you away.”
CELEBRITIES
audacy.com

Our Favorite songs sung by Stars and Strings artist, Darius Rucker

As we count down the days until Audacy’s Stars and Strings Presented by Samsung Galaxy on September 11, we’re taking the time to get to know each member of the all-star line-up a little better. Today, we’re shining a light on Darius Rucker. Audacy's Stars And Strings Exclusive station now.
CELEBRITIES
Sacramento Bee

Darius Rucker to sing national anthem at Bills-Dolphins

When Darius Rucker sings the national anthem, which he will do Sunday when his favorite NFL team, the Miami Dolphins, host Buffalo, he always is struck by the significance of the song. The country star who also was the front man for Hootie & the Blowfish doesn't simply go on...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music#Golf Course#Golf Tournament#Football#Atlantic Records#Hootie The Blowfish#Pbs#Cnn#Rolling Stone#Abc News
wbch.com

Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs & Darius Rucker headlining 2022 C2C Festival

Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs and Darius Rucker are headlining the 2022 Country to Country Festival. The Europe-based country music festival unveiled the lineup on Monday that features the three superstars trading nights at three venues in London, England; Dublin, Ireland; and Glasgow, Scotland March 11-13. Miranda will open the three-day...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Darius Rucker Declares Dan Marino ‘Greatest Ever’ QB in Happy Birthday Message

On Wednesday morning, country star Darius Rucker made sure to shout out his favorite NFL player of all time on his birthday today. Rucker is a lifelong Miami Dolphins fan who mostly grew up in the ’70s and ’80s. So it’s no surprise his favorite football player is legendary quarterback Dan Marino. However, his love for the team was born from a Super Bowl loss in 1972.
NFL
Taste of Country

Mickey Guyton, Darius Rucker Offer ‘Nothing Else Matters’ Covers for ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ [Listen]

Mickey Guyton and Darius Rucker are among the all-star list of artists who contributed to Metallica’s recently released The Metallica Blacklist, an expansive project celebrating the metal band's influence. Both country artists offered covers of "Nothing Else Matters," each putting their own spin on the song. Guyton's "Nothing Else Matters"...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Celebrities
countryliving.com

See Darius Rucker's Best TikTok Videos So Far From His Account

When you think of TikTok, you likely imagine swarms of Gen Z users posting memes and trendy dance moves. What you may not think of, however, is country singer Darius Rucker. And yet, somehow, someway, the “Wagon Wheel” singer has garnered over 1.7 million likes and amassed nearly 500,000 followers on the social media platform. The reason for his fame on the platform? In a sense, he's simply awesome at it.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
udiscovermusic.com

Country To Country Returns In 2022 With Darius Rucker Among Headliners

Darius Rucker will join Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert as the headliners of Country to Country, Europe’s biggest country music festival, which will return over the weekend of March 11-13, 2022. It will take place in its usual locations of the O2 London, 3Arena Dublin and The SSE Hydro, Glasgow.
MUSIC
purewow.com

Get to Know Anthony Anderson’s Wife, Alvina Anderson

Major congrats are in order for Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, who’s been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and for Outstanding Comedy Series (as a producer). His well-deserved nominations come after a whopping seven years on Black-ish, where he plays the successful,...
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Blake Shelton Chooses Friendship with Kelly Clarkson Over Her Ex Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s divorce has been full of bombshells, money-grabs, and tension. Not only does Brandon have a long history with Clarkson, but he also served as Blake Shelton’s manager. Over a year after Clarkson filed for divorce, Shelton has clearly chosen a side. Blake Shelton Encouraged Brandon...
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson rocks sparkling gown as she celebrates special news with fans

Kelly Clarkson has shared the incredible news that she will be releasing new music - and fans are over the moon. The singer and reality star judge will release the song Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You) out 23 September, and the cover for the single features the star in a stunning sparkly silver gown with matching cape.
MUSIC
The US Sun

Why did Gwen Stefani leave The Voice?

THE last time Gwen Stefani was seen on the big red coach's chair was at the conclusion of season 19 of The Voice. The Hollaback Girl singer was nowhere to be found during season 20 of the singing competition show as Nick Jonas took over coaching duties for her. Why...
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy