Bristol Myers stock falls toward 6-month low, set to suffer longest losing streak in 3 1/2 years
Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Co. slumped 1.7% in midday trading Thursday toward a six-month low, putting them on track to suffer the longest losing streak in 3 1/2 years. The stock is headed for a ninth-straight loss, and has declined 7.8% during that stretch. The last time it suffered a losing streak that long was the nine-day stretch ended April 23, 2018, when the stock fell 8.8%, according to data compiled by Dow Jones Market Data. The selloff comes as Congress is working on the infrastructure bill, with Bernstein analyst Ronny Gal saying the bill will "very likely"...www.marketwatch.com
Comments / 0