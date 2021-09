Saturday’s game between Mississippi State and Memphis featured some controversy. Late in the game, Mississippi State punted the ball away. The Bulldogs appeared to down the ball, and the back official ran in and waved his hands as if the play was dead, prompting a lot of confusion and leading to an eventual SEC statement. But rather than acknowledging the back official, Memphis’ Calvin Austin scooped up the ball and took it to the house for a late touchdown, giving Memphis a 28-17 lead.

