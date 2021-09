Showtime is back in the Canelo Alvarez business. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Showtime will produce and distribute the telecast of Alvarez’s pay-per-view fight against Caleb Plant on November 6 from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. FOX Sports was long believed to be the network that would produce and distribute the event, but Showtime’s Stephen Espinoza negotiated with Al Haymon for over a month and made an enticing offer to handle Alvarez-Plant.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO