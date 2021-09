A shooting on the James Smith First Nation, roughly 180 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, has left two people dead, one injured and the RCMP is searching for the suspect. The suspect of 33-year-old Shawn Moostoos, and he is believed to be armed and dangerous. The RCMP describe Moostoos as standing just over six feet tall, weighing 189 pounds, and having brown eyes and brown hair. He may be driving a white 2003 Pontiac Montana with Saskatchewan license plate 938 MBT. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

