Shooting near Overlea leaves two injured

By Chris Montcalmo
 4 days ago
BALTIMORE, MD—Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred near the Overlea area on Wednesday evening.

At just before 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4600-block of Raspe Avenue (21206).

The victims told police that two suspects approached them and fired shots. The suspects then fled the scene.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. One victim has been treated and released.

As this investigation continues, detectives are asking anyone who may have been in the area of Raspe Avenue on Wednesday evening to contact them by calling 410-307-2020.

Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Community Policy