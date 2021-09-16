CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Thousands of Afghan asylum seekers in UK ‘in limbo’ a month after Taliban takeover

By Lizzie Dearden
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IC9zw_0byAZiZF00

More than 3,000 Afghan asylum seekers in the UK are in “limbo” as a freeze on processing applications continues a month after the Taliban takeover.

The Home Office deleted official guidance that its officials use to decide on applications on 16 August , saying it was “no longer relevant to the current situation”.

Until that date, documents said there was no general “risk of harm” in Afghanistan and the “proportion of the population affected by indiscriminate violence is small”.

The guidance has not yet been replaced and the consideration of at least 3,213 asylum applications by Afghans who have reached the UK has been paused as a result.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, Labour’s shadow home secretary, said: “In the month since Kabul fell to the Taliban we have seen the extraordinary efforts of our armed forces and embassy staff to evacuate people.

“However, in the same period ministers have stood by and left those from Afghanistan already in the asylum system in a state of limbo not knowing what their future holds. The government needs to set out its plans on this urgently.”

The government has paused deportations to Afghanistan and started a new resettlement scheme for up to 20,000 people over several years and started “Operation Warm Welcome” for new arrivals and those evacuated from the country.

But it has not committed to granting refugee status to all Afghan asylum seekers who are already in the UK - many of whom have been waiting months or years for a decision - and said that when decision-making restarts it will be on their “individual merits”.

Tim Naor Hilton, the chief executive of Refugee Action, said: “Far from a warm welcome, the treatment of Afghan refugees stuck in our asylum system is a cold, hard slap in the face.

“Waiting times for decisions on asylum claims are already at record levels, so unnecessary delays issuing country guidance simply compounds the misery of people who simply want to rebuild their lives here.

“Ministers need to understand that how you arrive in the UK should not determine how much humanity you’re shown.”

It comes as the government continues to press ahead with a suite of laws that would criminalise all refugees arriving in the UK without official permission , such as on boats over the English Channel.

Bella Sankey, the director of Detention Action, said: “There is no reason to pause Afghan asylum processing but every reason to speed it up and ensure all Afghans in the UK receive leave to remain.

“Anyone who has read a newspaper in the past month can see that the UK cannot safely return anybody to the country while the Taliban continue their murderous rule. Leaving Afghans in limbo fuels insecurity, self-harm and suicide attempts and trashes the UK's proud record of providing sanctuary to those who face persecution and death.”

The Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants said the government was “shirking their responsibility” by leaving thousands of Afghans in limbo.

Campaigns director Minnie Rahman said: “There is no feasible way that people can safely return to Afghanistan for the indefinite future, and many have already spent months, even years, unable to work and with the threat of removal hanging over them.

“The only logical step is to grant them protection in the UK now, so they can start to rebuild their lives.”

Several MPs called for action on Afghans trapped inside the UK’s asylum system in a parliamentary debate on Monday, where Scottish National Party MP Stuart McDonald asked if the government “really needs [official] guidance to tell us that people from Afghanistan should be recognised as refugees”.

Victoria Atkins, a Home Office minister responsible for Afghan resettlement, said new guidance would be “published shortly”.

“There is no change in the UK’s position that people can only claim asylum from within the UK,” she added.

“There are a number of claims already in the asylum system, and they will be considered in line with new country guidance.”

No date has been given for its publication, but the Home Office said updated documents would reflect revised assessments of the risk of persecution in Afghanistan.

A spokesperson added: “No one who is at risk of persecution or serious harm in Afghanistan will be expected to return there and all asylum and human rights claims, including those from Afghan nationals, will be carefully considered on their individual merits.”

Victoria Atkins
siouxlandproud.com

Two Afghans who trekked to France have lessons for evacuees

PARIS (AP) — One slept on the streets of Paris, the other in a massive makeshift migrant camp in northern France. Nassrullah Youssoufi and Abdul Wali were among more than 1 million refugees and migrants who reached Europe in 2015. The two Afghans don’t know each other, but they share a fear-driven past: escaping their homeland on foot, bus, train or ferry and landing in a new country where they had no rights, not even the right to stay.
Daily Mail

Greece opens a huge new holding camp to house 3,000 migrants as it prepares for a wave of Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban

Greece has opened a new migrant camp capable of housing 3,000 people as preparations begin for the Afghan refugee scramble from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. The EU-funded holding camp, which opened on Saturday on the island of Samos, near to Turkey, was the first of five new border control facilities set to open across Greek islands coming months.
AFP

Second Dutch minister quits as Afghan scandal widens

The Dutch defence minister on Friday became the second cabinet member to resign over the Afghan evacuation debacle as the widening scandal claims a growing number of Western political scalps. Ank Bijleveld followed foreign minister Sigrid Kaag out of the door after parliament formally censured them over a crisis that has left dozens of interpreters stranded in Afghanistan. The Dutch ministers are believed to be the first Western officials to resign over the chaos that followed the Taliban's takeover of Kabul, although Britain's Dominic Raab was demoted as foreign secretary earlier this week. Unlike Kaag who resigned on Thursday, Bijleveld had originally refused to quit but finally bowed to pressure on Friday, saying she did not want to hamper the "important work" of her colleagues.
The Independent

Rights groups say EU fails Afghans fleeing Taliban

Human rights and refugee groups appealed Thursday to the European Union to step up its help for people trying to flee Afghanistan accusing the bloc of failing to do enough to assist those living in fear of Taliban rule.More than 100,000 people were airlifted out of Kabul in a chaotic exodus late last month after President Joe Biden announced that U.S. troops would withdraw, and the Taliban seized control of strife-torn Afghanistan in just a few weeks. Thousands more Afghans want to leave.In new figures released Thursday, the EU’s asylum agency said that asylum applications by Afghans numbered...
Afghanistan
News Break
NewsBreak
Immigration
U.K.
kezi.com

This mobile app is helping Afghans navigate Kabul following the Taliban takeover

Posted By: Story by Clare Duffy, CNN Business Video by John General, CNN Business. As the Taliban entered Kabul last month, the team behind the crowdsourced news alert app Ehtesab deserted their office in the city. But they continued their work of providing Afghans with critical information, such as which roads were congested and where outbreaks of violence had been reported.
WORLD
BBC

Afghan refugee: Being caught by Taliban 'was like a scary movie'

A refugee has told of the moment she was caught by the Taliban as she tried to flee Afghanistan with her family. Marwa Koofi, 20, was captured at Kabul airport as the country's government was overthrown by the radical group. Ms Koofi, whose mother was a politician in Afghanistan before...
PBS NewsHour

Former Afghan police women being killed, forced into hiding after Taliban takeover

Over the past two decades, tens of thousands of Afghans rose to the occasion and took jobs in the public sector to help their country and their livelihoods. Now that the U.S. has pulled out, many feel abandoned. One particular group who say they feel let down — former police women — are now being targeted by the Taliban. Lindsey Hilsum of Independent Television News reports.
Gazette

The dramatic first month of the Taliban's rule in Afghanistan

Aug. 15 - Taliban fighters enter the capital Kabul, completing a lightning offensive that saw provincial capitals fall to the insurgents like dominoes. The speed and ease of their conquest surprised even the Taliban. - There is an immediate scramble by foreigners and Afghans to leave the country, leading to...
The Guardian

Shameful treatment of asylum seekers

What will the verdict of history be on a country that turns its back so flagrantly upon human rights in general and the right to seek asylum through any available means in particular (Priti Patel to send boats carrying migrants to UK back across Channel, 9 September)? Priti Patel and Boris Johnson will join Donald Trump and Viktor Orbán et al as the embodiment of all that is most repugnant in the rightwing agenda, rejecting definitively any residual claim to moral leadership these once humane countries might have possessed. I doubt that I am alone in telling European friends of the shame I feel at allowing such people to lead my country. Their contribution to the defeat of the democratic ideal should not be underestimated by history.
The Independent

The Independent

