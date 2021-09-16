This Swampy Jordan Zion 1 “Let’s Dance” Alludes To Williamson’s Draft Night Phrase

Zion Williamson’s fitting in quite nicely with the New Orleans Pelicans, earning his first NBA All-Star nod while averaging nearly 30 points a game for the second consecutive season. A string of “Bayou Boys” releases by Jordan Brand perfectly exemplified the connection between the powerful Zion and the culture of New Orleans as several Air Jordan silhouettes have been decorated in that signature reptilian skin texture and color, and it arrives once more on his first signature shoe – the Jordan Zion 1.