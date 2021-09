The U.S. Ryder Cup apparatus has reached a point where youth and inexperience are not only preferred, but for the health and the future of the matches, they’re required. Never has there been a better time to sweep out the veterans who have populated the U.S. team for the last dozen mostly losing years and replace them with the young players who are taking over the game and will lead the Ryder Cup effort going forward.

