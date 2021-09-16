Clip-on cupholder for car #3DThursday #3DPrinting

It’s time to acquaint yourself with the robotic lawnmower — or what the Roomba vacuum is to landscaping. These futuristic robo-mowers are battery operated, which means they charge at a designated station versus guzzling a tank of gas — making them green as well as insanely cool. Yet, you can be sure they do a bang-up job, with sophisticated sensors and multiple propeller-like blades snipping your lawn with precision. And because the mowers can be controlled by an app, they offer you the freedom of sitting back and watching TV instead of pushing a lawnmower all afternoon. Just set your lawn boundaries with the virtual perimeter wire and let the included Bluetooth tracking technology chart the mower’s path. You know, all in a day’s work.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO