CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, OH

Microloan program to impact west Dayton community businesses

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XQx0u_0byAZ6J000
Developing West Dayton Developing West Dayton

DAYTON — A local organization announced on Thursday that it will begin accepting applications for a new microloan program.

Greater West Dayton Incubator said the Cultural Capital microloans will help support black-owned, women-owned, and other underrepresented businesses serving the greater west Dayton community.

>> New bistro opens in The Hub at The Arcade

“Microloans are important to help grow small businesses, especially for historically marginalized entrepreneurs who have faced barriers to traditional funding,” said Vince Lewis, director of UD’s Crotty Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership, which oversees the program. “Our goal in offering these loans, along with other support services, is to champion equitable opportunities, and by doing so, create jobs and economic value that help shape a brighter future for our community.”

The microloans are expected to range from $500 to $20,000. The money can be used for operating expenses, equipment, development of websites, marketing, staff hiring and other costs of running a business. According to a press release, applications will be evaluated for criteria that emphasizes passion, persistence, and planning.

UD’s student-run Flyer Consulting and CityWide will be distributing the microloans and will support entrepreneurs with processing the loans, financial education, and other services.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Core Band Grants provided to 3 DPS middle schools

DAYTON — Three middle schools in the Dayton Public School system received nearly $50,000 each as part of a Save the Music Foundation grant. The Core Band Grants are provided for the current school year and the funds will be used to provide the schools with instruments, equipment, supplemental resources and professional development to Edwin Joe Brown Middle School, Wright Brothers Middle School and Wogaman Middle School.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Montgomery Prep Academy teacher passes away due to COVID-19

XENIA — A 25-year-old art teacher at Montgomery Prep Academy in Dayton has passed away due to COVID-19 and funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, according to her obituary. Kaylee Dabe, of Xenia, passed away at Greene Memorial Hospital on Sept. 13. “Kaylee was an extremely talented artist and was...
XENIA, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
42K+
Followers
63K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy