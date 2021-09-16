CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suisun City, CA

Juvenile Suspected Of Bringing BB gun Onto Suisun City Middle School Campus

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t9Tta_0byAZ2m600

SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — A juvenile has been cited for allegedly bringing a BB gun to a Suisun City middle school campus.

Suisun City police say, Wednesday afternoon, they got a report of someone possibly with a gun at the Crystal Middle School campus. The school went on lockdown immediately and officers responded.

Witnesses told officers that the suspect had already left, but surveillance video helped identify him.

Later that night, officers spotted the juvenile suspect along the 600 block of Civic Center Boulevard. Officers tried to stop the juvenile, but say the suspect ran into a nearby apartment complex.

Eventually, officers caught the juvenile. A BB gun and BBs were found, officers say.

Police say the juvenile has been cited for possession of a BB gun on school grounds and released.

Comments / 0

 

