CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Repligen Reinforces Proteins Business With $150M Avitide Acquisition Deal

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) has agreed to acquire privately-held Avitide Inc for approximately $150 million in cash and stock. The deal consideration includes $75 million in cash plus $75 million in Repligen common stock in addition to performance-based earnout payments over the next three years. Avitide is a chromatography developer...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Electric Aircraft Maker Archer Aviation Makes NYSE Debut Via SPAC Merger

Electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Co-founders and CEOs Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein joined Cheddar to talk about the IPO and the company’s mission to develop electric vertical take-off and landing crafts, adding to modes of transportation in urban areas. The pair also discussed the company's backing from United Airlines and an update on the FAA certification process, with the hopes of completing it by the end of 2024.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

F5 Networks To Acquire Threat Stack For $68M

F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ: FFIV) agreed to acquire cloud security and workload protector Threat Stack for $68 million. The transaction will likely add $15 million in revenue for FY22. Boston-based Threat Stack brings technology and talent to strengthen F5's security capabilities and further its adaptive applications vision with cloud observability...
BUSINESS
geekwire.com

Another deal for F5 Networks: $68M acquisition of Threat Stack to add cloud monitoring capabilities

F5 Networks plans to acquire Boston-based cloud monitoring company Threat Stack for $68 million. The acquisition agreement, announced Monday morning, is the latest in a string of deals for the Seattle-based application security and delivery company, which has spent more than $2 billion to absorb a variety of cloud and security software ventures in the last three years.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why This Analyst Believes Li-Cycle Is In A 'Sweet Spot'

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) is a pure-play lithium-ion recycle and the largest North American company in the space, according to Wedbush. The Li-Cycle Analyst: Daniel Ives initiated coverage on Li-Cycle with an Outperform rating and a price target of $14. The Li-Cycle Thesis: The company seems poised to continue leading...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Repligen Corporation#Rgen#Avitide Inc#Earnout#Navigo Gmbh
Benzinga

GAUCHO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. ACQUIRES 21% MINORITY INTEREST IN GAUCHO GROUP, INC AND ITS E-COMMERCE ASSETS

Leather Goods & Accessories Brands Gaucho – Buenos Aires and Gaucho Casa – Buenos Aires Now Wholly Owned Subsidiaries Under Gaucho’s Corporate Umbrella. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods & accessories, today announced that its stockholders voted to approve the purchase of the remaining 21% of Gaucho Group, Inc. in exchange for the issuance of shares of common stock of the company with an approximate value of $2 Million.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Toast Targets $18B Valuation In Upsized US IPO

Restaurant Software firm Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) now plans to sell 21.7 million shares for $34 - $36 per share in an upsized initial public offering. The maximum offering proceeds could reach $782.6 million. The transaction could value Toast at 18 billion based on the expected 499.3 million Class A...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Esports Technologies Enters License Agreement With Aspire Global

Esports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: EBET) has entered a strategic license agreement to integrate its proprietary odds modeling, market creation, and trading feed into Aspire Global's esports platform. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Under the agreement, Esports Technologies will have access to Aspire's range of offerings and...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Benzinga

Why Did Deutsche Bank Downgrade This Big Pharma Stock?

Deutsche Bank has downgraded Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) to Sell from Hold with a price target of CHF 70, down from CHF 80. Analyst Emmanuel Papadakis sees "grounds for outright caution near term" with Opthalmology looking structurally challenged. He also sees pressure mounting on Cosentyx and ongoing weakness in oncology.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Notable Draftkings Insider Trades $5.82 Million In Company Stock

Matthew Kalish, Corporate Officer at Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 17, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Matthew Kalish exercised options to purchase 96,153 Draftkings shares at a price of $0.63 per share for a total of $60,576 on September 17. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $59.66 to $60.40 to raise a total of $5,760,425 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Allvue Systems looks to raise up to $291 million as IPO terms are set

Allvue Systems Holdings Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the Florida-based technology provider for investment managers looks to raise up to $290.7 million. The company is offering 15.3 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $17 and $19 a share. The company expects to have 50.13 million Class A shares and 35.09 million Class V shares outstanding after the IPO, which could value the company at up to $1.62 billion at the IPO pricing. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ALVU." Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $20.8 million on revenue of $71.3 million for the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $14.5 million on revenue of $62.5 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 4.7%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Freshworks raised expected pricing of IPO, boosting possible valuation to up to $9.6 billion

Freshworks Inc. said Monday that the expected pricing of its initial public offering has increased, to between $32 and $34 a share from between $28 and $32 a share. The company is still looking to offer 28.5 million shares in the IPO, so the what the company is expected to raise has increased to up to $969.0 million from up to $912.0 million. The total number of shares outstanding after the IPO remains 281.43 million shares, so the company's expected valuation increases to up to $9.57 billion from $9.01 billion with the expected pricing increase. The California-based customer experience and IT service management software company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has advanced 4.7%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Sphere 3D Is Falling

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) shares are trading lower in sympathy with the overall market as investors weigh continued concerns over COVID-19, the Feds two-day meeting and a sell off in Chinese equities. The company has cryptocurrency exposure and could also be trading lower in sympathy with the price of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ambow Education Clocks 10.8% Revenue Growth In Q2

Ambow Education Holding Ltd (NYSE: AMBO) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 10.8% year-on-year, to RMB 172.3 million ($26.7 million). Gross profit rose 25.7% to RMB 75.9 million ($11.8 million), and the margin expanded 530 basis points Y/Y to 44.1%. The operating margin was 11.8%, and operating income for the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

DiDi Co-Founder Shares Exit Plans With Acquaintance: Reuters

DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) co-founder and President Jean Liu has told some close associates she plans to exit the company, Reuters reports based on company sources. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) veteran holds a 1.6% stake worth $640 million and controls 23% of the vote. Liu sees...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Consumer Stocks With NFT Exposure Slide As Cryptos Take Hit

Consumer stocks, including Plby Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY), DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG), and Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO), are taking a hit following a crash in cryptocurrencies due to their NFT exposure. Bitcoin dropped below $44,000 after falling more than 8% in just a few hours, Ethereum fell more than 10%, while Dogecoin shed...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Freshworks Seeks $9.6B Valuation In Upsized US IPO

Customer relationship management (CRM) solution provider Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) now plans to sell 28.5 million shares for $32 - $34 per share in an upsized initial public offering. The Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) rival could gross maximum offering proceeds of $969 million. The transaction could value Freshworks at 9.6...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy