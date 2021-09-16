Washington’s Ron Rivera Is Infuriated With Anti-Vaxxers: ‘They’re Listening to People Who Have No Qualifications’
In a normal world, Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera’s most difficult opponents in 2021 would involve the likes of Dak Prescott and Tom Brady. The bad news is that Rivera, who is in his 11th year as an NFL head coach, still has to face both quarterbacks in the coming months. However, those two superstars might not frustrate the Super Bowl-winning linebacker as much as anti-vaxxers currently are doing.www.sportscasting.com
