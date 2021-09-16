CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

PHOTOS: Disney’s All-Star Music Resort Has Officially Reopened

By Sara McOmber
disneyfoodblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are just a few hotels in Disney World that are still closed at the moment, but all of the hotels are set to reopen soon. We recently saw Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge reopen, and we’ve been to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort to check out lots of updates there. Now, one more hotel that has been closed for quite some time is finally open to guests once again! Disney’s All-Star Music Resort has officially reopened, and we’re stopping by this spot to give you ALL the details you need to know.

www.disneyfoodblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
Theme Park Insider

How October 1 Will Change Walt Disney World Visits Forever

September 18, 2021, 4:53 PM · October 1 isn't just the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Walt Disney World Resort. That also is the start date for a new operation at Disney that will change the way that people visit the world's most popular theme park resort. Starting...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

“I Needed to Urinate”: Woman Asked to Leave Disney Park For Her Behavior

There is one thing that most Disneyland visitors know to be fact — a day at Disneyland Resort can be long, hot, and exhausting. Between the crowds, the food, and having to wait in massive lines to ride some of your favorite attractions, Disneyland can really take it out of you. That can lead to Guests making decisions that they would not make under normal circumstances.
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

ALL the Rides and Hotels That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World Next Week!

If you’re heading to Disney World soon, you’ll want to know what attractions and hotel areas will be unavailable during your trip!. We’re checking all the rides, hotels, and attractions around the parks to see what is going to be CLOSED in Disney World next week. For this coming week,...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Offering $1500 Hiring Bonuses, Announces Job Fair at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Amid hiring troubles, Walt Disney World has raised its hiring bonuses for select Cast Member roles. The role most affected by the change is chef’s assistant as well as Cook 1 candidates, which now offers a $1,500 bonus for new hires. Other roles, including certain positions in culinary and housekeeping staff, continue to offer a $1,000 bonus. Pay rates range from $14.00 to $19.00 per hour, with pay increases coming Sunday, October 3rd. Other positions being sought include custodial, quick service food and beverage, and steward capacities. Full- and part-time positions are available.
LIFESTYLE
EW.com

Disney+ has all the feel-good movies you need to get into the Halloween spirit — here's what to watch

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Halloween is next month, which means soon, front porches will be decked out with jack-o'-lanterns, friend groups will start coordinating costumes, and movie lovers will start to stream their favorite spooky movies. Some people can handle the spine-tingling and heart-racing moments of classic horror movies like Friday the 13th and Nightmare on Elm Street, while others prefer to celebrate the holiday with less fright. For those who love Halloween, but don't like horror, now's a great time to sign up for a Disney+ subscription. Disney+ has a library packed with feel-good Halloween movies that are more playful than scary, but still have entertaining plots. Check out some of the best Halloween movies Disney+ has to offer below, including the all-new Muppets Halloween special premiering in October.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Disney’s Full Polynesian Resort Renovation Unveiled!

Now that the Monorail station has reopened and the construction equipment is starting to disappear, the year-long renovation of Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort seems to finally be (almost) officially complete. At the time of the original refurbishment announcement in 2020, Disney shared:. “As we continue to reopen additional Disney Resort...
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

Would You Give Up Bathrooms to Stay At Winnie the Pooh’s House?

We’re still hung up on the idea of staying in a Disney-themed house. And now we’ve found one that’s perfect for fans of Winnie the Pooh! Don’t worry, there are no Heffalumps or Woozles at this quaint house. There’s a Winnie the Pooh-themed treehouse that’s available on Airbnb!. This treehouse...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#The All Star Music#Mobile Check In#Disney World#The Ardy Arch#Ardy#Fifth Harmony#Hall Of Fame#Piano Pool#The Jazz Inn Section
disneyfoodblog.com

Going to Disney World Next Week? Here’s a List of Important Closures!

We take a look at all the closures and refurbishments in Disney World so that you can stay ahead while you plan your upcoming Disney trip. We’re looking at next week now, and there are a couple of closed attractions as well as LOTS of hotel refurbishments going on. Read more to find out if your hotels will be having some construction while you’re there!
WORLD
disneyfoodblog.com

VIDEO: Disney’s Yacht Club Resort Was Evacuated Last Night

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort is one of Disney World’s EPCOT-area hotels, located a short distance away from both EPCOT and Hollywood Studios. Recently, we visited the Yacht Club to check out the newly reopened Yachtsman Steakhouse, and we saw some construction happening around the hotel as well. Last night, the Yacht Club Resort was brought to our attention again when a reader informed us that the hotel was being evacuated.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Spooky “Boo!” Parade & Halloween 2021-Themed Day Passes Coming to Tokyo Disney Resort Line Monorail

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Spooky season is almost here at Tokyo Disney Resort, and that means adorable (or even eerie) merchandise, autumn treats, and of course, Disney Resort Line passes! This year, Halloween will be honored with two passes, one themed to Tokyo Disneyland‘s “Spooky ‘Boo!’ Parade,” which is once again on hiatus this year, and one themed to the Halloween season as a whole.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Drinks
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Entrance to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Almost Completed

While the new Monorail station and porte-cochère of Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort have opened, construction is not yet complete on the resort’s updated entrance. But it looks like we might finally be able to walk through the front doors of the Great Ceremonial House again soon. There are tarps hung...
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Yehaa Bob Jackson Is Returning To Disney’s Port Orleans Resort!

Flashback to a year ago in September of 2020, we learned that the legendary performer, Yehaa Bob Jackson, was being let go after working 23 years at Walt Disney World. Yehaa Bob Jackson called the River Roost Lounge at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort home and played regularly as he used his talents to tickle the ivory keys, sing, and entertain happy Disney Guests. Now, we’re learning the exciting news that Yehaa Bob Jackson is RETURNING to Disney’s Orleans Resort!
LIFESTYLE
tastychomps.com

Inside Look: Cítricos at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

We were invited to dine “underneath the lovely London sky” in the newly reimagined Cítricos at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, which pays homage to the whimsy and elegance of the film Mary Poppins Returns. We savored delectable cuisine in their stylish dining room which brought us into a...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy