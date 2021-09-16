PHOTOS: Disney’s All-Star Music Resort Has Officially Reopened
There are just a few hotels in Disney World that are still closed at the moment, but all of the hotels are set to reopen soon. We recently saw Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge reopen, and we’ve been to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort to check out lots of updates there. Now, one more hotel that has been closed for quite some time is finally open to guests once again! Disney’s All-Star Music Resort has officially reopened, and we’re stopping by this spot to give you ALL the details you need to know.www.disneyfoodblog.com
