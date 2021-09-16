CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

Geneva Man Arrested on Felony Attempted Burglary Charge

By Lucas Day
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 31-year old Geneva man was arrested Thursday on felony attempted burglary charges. Fernando Cruz’s arrest stems from a lengthy investigation into multiple reports of suspicious incidents involving a Hispanic male approaching several residential homes occupied by female Hobart and William Smith College students in recent weeks. Cruz was being...

FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man Accused of Driving on a Suspended License

A Penn Yan man was ticketed Friday afternoon by Penn Yan Police for allegedly driving on a suspended license. Police tell us Jason Stephens was spotted driving on Liberty Street while allegedly having an expired registration and suspended license. He was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation and for...
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Galen Woman Arrested After Domestic Incident

A Wayne County woman faces multiple charges after being arrested by Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies Friday evening. Cheryl Horton-Roe was arrested in the town of Galen following a report of a domestic incident. It is alleged that Horton-Roe threatened and harassed a family member. During the deputies’ attempt at arrest, Horton-Roe began to fight against them. She is expected to answer the charges made against her in the Galen Town Court.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Two Arrests Reported in Yates County

Roger Slater of Penn Yan was arrested Thursday morning with a harassment charge after allegedly subjecting a town of Italy resident to unwanted contact. Saturday night saw the arrest of a Penn Yan woman for driving while intoxicated. BobbieJo Harris was arrested Saturday night, just before 9:00pm by Penn Yan police after officers observed several signs of intoxication during a traffic stop. At the Yates County Public Safety Building, she submitted to breath test.
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Ontario County Arrests

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Eldridge Milford Mount IV. On Friday afternoon, Mount was arrested after he was found to be in possession of, among other merchandise, a stolen $700 bicycle, allegedly taken from Tom’s Pro Bike Shop in Victor. He will answer the charges against him at a later date.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

State Police to Join in Investigation of Watertown Firefighter’s Death in Schuyler County

A State Police violent crimes unit will work with the Schuyler County District Attorney’s office in investigating the March death of Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse. The 21-year old Morse passed away nine days after suffering a medical emergency while training at the State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls. The Watertown Daily Times reports the violent crimes unit with Troop E based in Canandaigua will now help try to get answers into what factors contributed to Morse’s death. The unit normally investigates assaults, homicides, and other serious crimes.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Police: Woman Claims Man Groped Her Through Her Window

A woman told Ithaca Police she was awakened shortly before five Saturday morning by a man groping her through her first-floor window in the 200 block of College Avenue. The man fled the scene before police arrived. He was described as white, in his 20s and he might have been wearing a hat.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Investigation Continues into Highway Worker’s Death

The investigation continues into the death of a highway worker last week on Route 96 in Phelps. Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies say 34-year old Nicholas Elward, of Prattsburgh, was pronounced dead at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic. Elward was striping the centerline of the highway, riding on a paint sprayer, after the road had been resurfaced.
PHELPS, NY
FL Radio Group

Burglary Reported in Ithaca

Saturday morning saw Ithaca Police respond to a burglary. The Ithaca Police Department responded to a reported burglary Saturday at 4:45am at the 200 Block of College Ave. The victim reported to police that she awoke to a man groping her through her first-floor window. The suspect – described as a white male in his 20s – fled before police arrival. Currently, the investigation is actively underway. The Ithaca Police Department asks that if anyone has information about this incident to make contact.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Webster Man Arrested for Driving Under the Influence

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Webster man following a traffic stop on state route 350 in the Town of Ontario. Deputies arrested Joseph H. Verdi, age 57 of 426 Lake Road in Webster following a traffic stop where Verdi was observed traveling on State Route 350 operating a vehicle erratically. Further investigation found that Verdi was under the influence of Narcotics at the time of stop. Following receipt of analysis reports of Verdi’s blood, he was taken into custody and processed at the Wayne County Office of Sheriff.
WEBSTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Car Accident in Yates County

There was a motor vehicle accident in the town of Benton Thursday. Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two vehicle crash on Pre-Emption Road in the town of Benton. Felix Roquemore of Ohio is reported to have failed to stop at a stop sign, resulting in his collision with David Tsibulski of Syracuse. Both men were taken to Geneva General for potential injuries.
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Manchester Man Arrested For Trespassing

On Friday, September 17, 2021, at 5:10 am the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Ryan W. Folts, age 33, of Manchester, New York following a trespassing complaint. Police responded to a residence on Miller Street for a trespass that had just occurred. It was reported to police that Folts entered the home of a former girlfriend by climbing through a window, damaging a screen in the process. The victim woke up to find Folts inside her home. Folts left the scene prior to the victim calling 911. He was located at his residence in Manchester where he was taken into custody. Folts is charged with one count of criminal mischief in the fourth degree and one count of criminal trespass in the second degree, both class A misdemeanors. He was processed and transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. He will be due back in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charges. Seneca Falls Police Department was assisted by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office while taking Folts into custody.
MANCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Sodus Man Arrested for DWI

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Sodus man following a traffic stop on state route 31 in the Town of Palmyra. Deputies arrested Dylan C. Wren, age 30 of 5516 Allen Road in Sodus after the vehicle he was observed by deputies traveling on State Route 31 driving erratically and failing to keep right. Upon further investigation, Wren was found to be intoxicated and failed field sobriety testing. Wren was taken into custody and transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office where a chemical test yielded a .18% BAC.
SODUS, NY
FL Radio Group

Sodus Man Arrested for Obstructing Governmental Administration

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Sodus man for Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree. Deputies arrested Gregory C. Faniel, age 49, of Ridge Road in Sodus after he was observed entering an active crime scene during an investigation at 6910 Ridge Road. Faniel was observed entering and exiting the perimeter, which was marked off by crime scene tape. Faniel was taken into custody and charged with Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree.
SODUS, NY
FL Radio Group

Ithaca PD Talks Man Off South Aurora Bridge

The Ithaca Police Department reports its response to a a suicidal person at the South Aurora Street Bridge. On Wednesday night, the Ithaca Police Department responded to a request for a Welfare Check at the bridge. Officers arrived and found the subject sitting on the railing on the edge of the bridge, armed with a knife, and actively harming himself.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Sodus Shooting Remains Under Investigation

Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened around 6:30 p.m. in Sodus Thursday night. Deputies say it happened on Ridge Road just east of the village. Police say the victim, a man, arrived at Rochester General Hospital in a private vehicle, with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper body.
SODUS, NY
FL Radio Group

Disabled Car in Bloomfield Leads to Drug Arrest

A disabled vehicle on Main Street in the village of Bloomfield led to an arrest on drug charges by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office. During their investigation, police say 32-year old Emmanuel Wilson was allegedly found to be in possession of cocaine. He was also charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
BLOOMFIELD, NY
FL Radio Group

Dresden Man Charged With DWI After Leading Police on Pursuit

A Dresden man was charged with drunken driving late Tuesday night after he tried to evade Penn Yan Police by leading them on a chase. Officers attempted to pull Daniel Mathews, Junior, over after they allegedly spotted him speeding on East Elm Street in the village. As police attempted to pull him over, Mathews turned onto Hamilton Place, left the road, and drove across the railroad tracks. After his car sustained extensive damage to its wheels, Mathews was taken into police custody. Mathews eventually submitted to a chemical test that showed his Blood Alcohol Content was over .08-percent.
DRESDEN, NY
