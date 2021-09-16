CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot and killed at Metro Blue Line station, shooter at large

By City News Staff
 4 days ago
A man was shot to death outside a Metro train station in Los Angeles and Thursday detectives are searching for the shooter.

Detectives were called at 11:51 p.m. Wednesday to 1945 Long Beach Ave., the Washington Station stop on the Metro Blue Line, after a man in his mid-20s exited one of the train cars and was shot by another man, said a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman.

The suspect fired at the victim multiple times and ran away, the spokesman said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the suspect is a Latino male believed to be 25-30 years old.

It was not immediately known if the victim knew the shooter. No other details were available.

