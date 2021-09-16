CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

April P. Carson named new director of Jackson Heart Study

By Cianna Reeves
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), has announced April P. Carson, Ph.D., as the new director of the Jackson Heart Study (JHS). Carson, an associate professor of epidemiology and associate dean for diversity, equity, and inclusion at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) School of Public Health, will succeed Adolfo Correa, M.D., Ph.D., who served as JHS director since 2016.

