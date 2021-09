HBO Max teased footage of the upcoming series “Peacemaker” as part of an image spot that aired during the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday. The series, set to premiere in January 2022, is based on the DC Comics character created by writer Joe Gill and artist Pat Boyette in 1966. “Peacemaker” stars John Cena in the titular role, reprising his character from “The Suicide Squad.” The series takes place after the events of the film and looks at the origin story of Peacemaker, a complicated hero who strives to achieve peace no matter what — even if it means killing people....

