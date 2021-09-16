Blind Owl Band Plays Sept. 17 in Littleton

LITTLETON, N.H. — The Blind Owl Band will be performing live in Littleton on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. at the Opera House. Hailing from Saranac Lake, N.Y., The Blind Owl Band has been creating what they call freight train string music since 2010. Although the quartet’s sound is rooted in traditional stringed instruments (guitar, basses, banjo and mandolin), “their music surges forward with the strength and power of a hundred-ton diesel locomotive,” says Adam Reczek, Opera House manager and cultural arts coordinator.