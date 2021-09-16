CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Littleton, NH

Blind Owl Band Plays Sept. 17 in Littleton

Caledonian Record-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLETON, N.H. — The Blind Owl Band will be performing live in Littleton on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. at the Opera House. Hailing from Saranac Lake, N.Y., The Blind Owl Band has been creating what they call freight train string music since 2010. Although the quartet’s sound is rooted in traditional stringed instruments (guitar, basses, banjo and mandolin), “their music surges forward with the strength and power of a hundred-ton diesel locomotive,” says Adam Reczek, Opera House manager and cultural arts coordinator.

www.caledonianrecord.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden administration seeks to lift U.S. refugee cap to 125,000

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration wants to nearly double the number of refugees admitted to the United States to 125,000 in the upcoming fiscal year starting on Oct. 1 in keeping with a campaign promise, according to a statement from the State Department. The State Department...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Littleton, NH
State
Mississippi State
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blind Owl#The Band#Arts#Opera House
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Biden uses Trump-era tool against Haiti migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is relying on a contested Trump-era policy as it disperses thousands of Haitian migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border near the small South Texas city of Del Rio. Much to the dismay of migrant advocates, the Department of Homeland Security is invoking the public health...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy