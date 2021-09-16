Moderna Gets Full Approval Of COVID-19 Vaccine In Canada (Ahead Of US)
Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) received the first full approval for its COVID-19 vaccine, about eight months after the shot was first accorded emergency use authorization. What Happened: Massachusetts-based Moderna said Health Canada, the nation's drug regulator, approved the new drug submission for its COVID-19 vaccine for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 12 years of age and older.www.benzinga.com
