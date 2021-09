You can already see it in the way the opposing fanbases interact with each other. Real Madrid and PSG have gone from having a cordial relationship between powerhouse clubs to being rivals. There is a quiet animosity bubbling after the way the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga played out, with PSG essentially ignoring Mbappe’s clear request to leave and Real’s outlandish offers to pry him away from the odious sportswashing enterprise that has stained Paris’ proud club.

