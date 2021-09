“If this was a movie, love would be enough/To save us from the darkness, that’s inside both of us,” Kacey Musgraves sings early on her wonderful new album, star-crossed, out now. As those who follow the tabloids are aware, the singer’s life, as of late, has hardly been the stuff of Tinseltown fantasy. At 33, she’s a year removed from a highly publicized divorce (her split from singer Ruston Kelly was announced last July), thrusting her into the crosshairs of Internet hypothesizing and private turmoil. However, from it, emerged an ethereal LP, her most cinematic yet in both scope and design, lifted by orchestral production, highly visual lyrics, and ripped-from-the-real-world sound effects, like the crunch of tires on a gravel driveway.

