Magic: The Gathering returns to Innistrad this fall with two new sets, and the first is Innistrad: Midnight Hunt. The new set focuses on the werewolves that live in the gothic-inspired plane of Magic's multiverse. A return to Innistrad's werewolves means the "tranform" keyword mechanic also makes its return. Transform allows players to flip double-sided cards onto their reverse face after meeting certain conditions. But why should werewolves have all of the fun? Wizards of the Coast has provided ComicBook.com with a sneak preview of some upcoming cards featured in Innistrad: Midnight Hunt, which we are happy to share with our readers.

