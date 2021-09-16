CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina lawyer who allegedly botched $10 million life insurance scheme turns himself in to authorities

Cover picture for the articleAlex Murdaugh, the man accused of trying to arrange his own death earlier this month so his son would receive a $10 million life insurance payment, turned himself in to authorities on Thursday, CBS affiliate WSPA-TV reports. Murdaugh, a prominent South Carolina lawyer, allegedly hired a gunman to kill him, but the planned fatal shot only grazed his head, state police said Tuesday.

