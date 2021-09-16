South Carolina lawyer who allegedly botched $10 million life insurance scheme turns himself in to authorities
Alex Murdaugh, the man accused of trying to arrange his own death earlier this month so his son would receive a $10 million life insurance payment, turned himself in to authorities on Thursday, CBS affiliate WSPA-TV reports. Murdaugh, a prominent South Carolina lawyer, allegedly hired a gunman to kill him, but the planned fatal shot only grazed his head, state police said Tuesday.www.cbsnews.com
