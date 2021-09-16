CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSG coach Pochettino must work on weaknesses as stars flop

Ottumwa Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain was able to start its superstar attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for the first time on Wednesday in the Champions League. Instead of fireworks, though, they only produced a big thud as PSG drew 1-1 draw against modest Belgian side Club...

