What's that I smell in the air? Fashion week and the sweet, sweet smell of nail polish. With runway shows upon us once more, it's time to take a look at what our hands will look like for the next season. What will match our new cropped cardigans? What will perfectly compliment the bucket hat you saw on the runway and regretfully want to wear every day? Taking a cue from our long-fingered model friends, we've plucked the best looks from the spring runways that'll make you fill up your online shopping cart with polishes, nail pens, press-ons, and maybe a little nail polish remover for that inevitable mess-up. Below, find some of the best inspo from the week, from a classic nude look to the bold and beautiful.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO