UK's Johnson shakes up government with eye on early election

By JILL LAWLESS
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was finishing a major shakeup of his government on Thursday, shuffling his team of middle-ranking and junior ministers after making big changes at the top. Johnson appointed multiple women to ministerial jobs, a day after appointing Foreign Secretary Liz Truss — only...

The Independent

Boris Johnson expected to push Joe Biden to lift UK travel ban

Boris Johnson is expected to push Joe Biden to lift the ban on UK travellers during his current visit to the US.The British Prime Minister will reportedly make an “impassioned case” for fully vaccinated Britons to be allowed to enter the States.Following the UN General Assembly, Mr Johnson will meet the US President at the White House on Tuesday during his four-day visit.“The Prime Minister will make an impassioned case for Brits who’ve been double jabbed to be allowed to travel to the US,” a government source told The Telegraph.“There are a lot of family links, business links and millions...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Cabinet reshuffle - live: Boris Johnson continues shake-up with Penny Mordaunt out and Kemi Badenoch promoted

Boris Johnson is continuing his cabinet shake-up on Thursday with a reshuffle of more junior ranks following an overhaul of some of the top positions.Penny Mordaunt is leaving her paymaster general role, moving to become a minister of state at the Department of International Trade, while Kemi Badenoch has been promoted and Greg Hands is also shifting departments.Among the movers yesterday was Liz Truss, who was appointed foreign secretary, leaving Dominic Raab to be demoted, and Gavin Williamson, who was removed from the education brief.The new Conservative Party co-chair, Oliver Dowden, has urged staff to "prepare for the next election" which one report suggested could be held as soon as spring 2023. Read More Reshuffle in full: Who is out and who has been promoted?Boris Johnson has tried to sort out his cabinet by sacking everyone for his own mistakesRobert Jenrick sacked as housing secretary in Boris Johnson’s reshuffle
U.K.
bigcountryhomepage.com

UK’s Johnson demotes foreign secretary in Cabinet shake-up

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson demoted his top diplomat and fired his education minister in a major government shakeup Wednesday, as he tried to move on from a series of political missteps and revive his promise to “level up” prosperity across the U.K. In the biggest move,...
U.K.
Shropshire Star

Boris Johnson wields the axe in major shake-up of top team

Michael Gove has been named Housing Minister and Liz Truss was appointed Foreign Secretary as Boris Johnson carried out a dramatic shake-up of his top team. Mr Johnson demoted Dominic Raab, who has been widely criticised for his handling of the Afghanistan crisis, moving him from the Foreign Office to the Ministry of Justice but also handing him the title Deputy Prime Minister.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson flexes muscles with shake-up of cabinet for post-Covid era

Boris Johnson asserted his dominance over the government with a larger-than-expected reshuffle which swept underperforming ministers out of the cabinet and delivered demotions for “big beasts” Michael Gove and Dominic Raab. In a shake-up characterised by No 10 as creating a team to “build back better” after the Covid pandemic,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Dominic Cummings labels Boris Johnson's Cabinet shake-up the 'Carrie Reshuffle' but Downing Street says the PM did not consult his wife about ministerial appointments

Dominic Cummings has labelled Boris Johnson's Cabinet shake-up a 'Carrie Reshuffle' as he reignited his war of words with the Prime Minister. But Downing Street categorically rejected the suggestion that Mr Johnson had consulted his wife about ministerial appointments. It came as Number 10 refused to say when Mr Johnson...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Johnson chairs Cabinet ahead of controversial social care funding shake-up

Boris Johnson is expected to set out plans to raise National Insurance to limit the financial cost of social care for people in England. Boris Johnson has briefed his Cabinet on plans to reform health and care funding, which are expected to tear up Tory manifesto commitments. The Prime Minister...
WORLD
IBTimes

UK PM Boris Johnson Breaks Election Promise, Raises Taxes

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans Tuesday to break election promises by raising taxes to fund the country’s healthcare and reform the social care system. The parliament is set to meet on Wednesday to discuss whether Johnson’s tax raise manifesto will be approved into law. Taxes paid by workers and employers would increase about 1.25%, raising almost £36 billion pounds ($50 billion) in the next three years.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Four ex-prime ministers snub Boris Johnson’s Chequers dinner with only Theresa May agreeing to go

Four former prime ministers have turned down invitations to a centenary dinner at Chequers – leaving Boris Johnson to host only Theresa May at his country retreat.The prime minister had hoped for a rare gathering of all the surviving occupants of No 10, to mark 100 years since a UK leader first enjoyed staying at the lavish Buckinghamshire country home.But Tony Blair and Gordon Brown turned down the offer of the reunion and it has now been confirmed that John Major and David Cameron have also said they are unable to attend.It means Mrs May will be the only...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Treasury 'kills off' Boris Johnson's £15billion dream of building 'world's stupidest tunnel' between Scotland and Northern Ireland

Boris Johnson's £15billion dream of building the 'world's most stupid tunnel' between Scotland and Northern Ireland looks to have been killed of by the Treasury. Government officials have admitted the ambitious project - ridiculed by Tory MPs and many experts - is 'dead, at least for now' after fraught negotiations with Rishi Sunak ahead of the Budget next month.
U.K.
