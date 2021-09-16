CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friends of Fairport Fish Hatchery Seeking Volunteers For Friday Ecology Project

By Sean Leary
 4 days ago

The Friends of the Fairport Fish Hatchery (FFFH) have been selected for a Love Our Byways micro-grant project. The award is one of only 25 projects from across the country. Funding is given by the National Scenic Byway Foundation and American Park Network along with Official Automotive Partner, Toyota Motor North America, to support local byway beautification and conservation projects which.

The Friends of the Fairport Fish Hatchery (FFFH) have been selected for a Love Our Byways micro-grant project. The award is one of only 25 projects from across the country. Funding is given by the National Scenic Byway Foundation and American Park Network along with Official Automotive Partner, Toyota Motor North America, to support local byway beautification and conservation projects which amplify by grassroots volunteerism.
