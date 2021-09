The ShowPay team launched MetaBot, which asserts to be “the first original Collectable NFT on MetaNet” and the “first functionalized NFT based on the Sensible contract.” MetaBot are on-chain robot avatars that can be equipped as a user’s profile picture in the suite of applications via the Show App. By adding this feature, MetaBots are poised to have more utility than 99% of NFTs created thus far, including those created atop BSV.

