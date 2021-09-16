CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

TCU coach Gary Patterson says SEC schools targeting player on his roster with NIL offers

By Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

TCU head coach Gary Patterson says he wants the business leaders around the Fort Worth, Texas area and the school's supporters to get on board with the new name, image and likeness rule that has taken over college sports.

Patterson points to what other schools are doing to snag recruits, like in-state counterparts Texas and Texas A&M paying players for interviews and doing it through team websites.

Patterson goes on to say that schools are targeting one of his freshman that's currently on the roster. Patterson did not name the player.

"There’s five SEC schools calling him and telling him, ‘Here’s what we’ll give you if you come here and not stay at TCU,’” Patterson said to the Ft. Worth Star-Telegram. “At the end of the day, that’s just real life. If we don’t do anything about it, within a year we lose him. The rules have changed. There is no wrong anymore.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CueAl_0byAUtzn00
TCU head coach Gary Patterson instructs his team in the second half of an NCAA college football game against California in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) The Associated Press

TCU has partnered with Opendorse, which helps educate athletes through the murky waters of NIL. TCU also is partnering with the university's business school.

"We planted the trees. Now we have to water ‘em,” Patterson said. “I hear, ‘Well, I don’t want to get dirty. It feels dirty. I don’t know the rules.’ Let me just say, you guys know me, I’m just going to tell the truth — the bottom line to it is I can lose 25-30 guys on scholarships by January.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: TCU coach Gary Patterson says SEC schools targeting player on his roster with NIL offers

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Just like paisley ties, football is a game of cycles, TCU coach Gary Patterson says

TCU coach Gary Patterson is regarded as one of the top defensive minds in college football. He isn’t arguing with those who feel great defenses are finally catching up to the high-scoring offenses these days. He even backed that claim up by offering a fashion analogy. Yes, fashion. “It’s kind...
NFL
Sacramento Bee

TCU’s Patterson unbeaten against Pac-12 going into Cal game

TCU coach Gary Patterson has never lost to a Pac-12 team, surviving a few overtime games through the years and an interception-filled postseason game against California. That bowl game three seasons ago was TCU's only previous meeting against the Golden Bears (0-1), and its last against a Pac-12 team until hosting them on Saturday.
FORT WORTH, TX
chatsports.com

TCU News & Notes: Patterson wants some buzz, Pac 12 might be seeking two Texas markets after all

Normally, Gary Patterson doesn’t want his players in the limelight. He prefers to operate in the shadows, an underdog with a prove them wrong mentality. But I think that GP is beginning to enjoy having some five star talent on his roster, and knows that if TCU is going to attract more, the bright lights need to come. “I’ve been laughing because nobody mentions Zach Evans,” Patterson said in his postgame press conference following the Frogs 34-32 victory over Cal. “All the (top) four or five running backs, the (top) six running backs in the nation .
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

TCU football: Gary Patterson admits he fell asleep while trying stay up for ending of Cal-Nevada game

Pac-12 After Dark: It is a phrase that has been woven into the fabric of college football as every weekend's slate of games is capped with action out west that routinely concludes well after midnight ET. But while it provides some late-night entertainment for fans who crave more college football in the overnight hours, it is perhaps less convenient for coaches outside of Pac-12 time zones who are looking to study film for upcoming opponents.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Worth, TX
College Sports
State
California State
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Football
City
Star, TX
frogsowar.com

Gary Patterson’s honesty about NIL is honestly refreshing

TCU held an NIL Open House on Wednesday evening, during which several TCU coaches, including Gary Patterson, spoke about how the new NIL rules are already impacting college athletics. Patterson’s comments were incredibly honest, and some of them are making the rounds on social media. If you want to read...
FORT WORTH, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Gary Patterson Gets Odds to be Next USC Head Coach

One of the biggest jobs in college football is now open after USC fired head coach Clay Helton on Monday, two days after his team lost to Stanford. Now with a blue blood looking for a new head coach, the question is who will be on their short list?. Well...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Patterson
footballscoop.com

Gary Patterson on paying players: "There is no wrong anymore."

Every school is still in the early stages of navigating the NIL era of college athletics. TCU's strategy: to be as blunt as possible with his boosters. "Everybody lives in the gray area. Everybody in this room lives in the gray area," Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "The bottom line to it is we’re going to have to live in the gray area if we want to keep up.”
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

‘There is no wrong.’ TCU’s Patterson delivers NIL message to local business leaders

TCU football coach Gary Patterson encouraged local business leaders and TCU supporters to embrace the NIL era in college athletics. Patterson painted a realistic view of the future in college football — and college sports in general — with players now being able to profit off their name, image and likeness during an NIL event put on by the university Wednesday night.
FORT WORTH, TX
frogsowar.com

TCU News & Notes: Ukaegbu is a rising star, Patterson wants business owners to pony up

If you haven’t had the pleasure of meeting Ike Ukaegbu, I highly suggest you do so. You can find the Frogs’ 36 year old compliance guru at just about every sporting event, often roaming the hallways and pathways that make up the many facilities across the TCU campus. Should you have the chance to meet the rising star, you’re sure to be greeted with a smile, and more than likely, he will remember your name.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcu#Sec#College Football#American Football#Nil#A M#Ap Photo#The Associated Press Tcu#Opendorse
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Anniston Star

Florida State's Norvell says some players 'froze in the moment' on JSU's winning play

Florida State coach Mike Norvell said some of his players "froze in the moment" during the 59-yard touchdown pass that gave Jacksonville State a 20-17 win over his Seminoles. The Gamecocks trailed 17-7 before driving 97 yards to score on Zerrick Cooper's 23-yard pass to Ahmad Edwards with 4:45 to play. Then on the last play of the game, Cooper completed a long pass to Damond Philyaw-Johnson, whose catch and run for the winning touchdown will ensure him a place in JSU football history forever.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
On3.com

Oklahoma Sooners issue apology to fans who attended Nebraska game

Oklahoma Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione has issued an apology to fans who attended Saturday’s game against Nebraska. In a Twitter post Sunday, Castiglione acknowledged the concession operations were not up to Sooner standards. “We want to acknowledge the complaints we have received about concession operations from fans attending yesterday’s...
NEBRASKA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

250K+
Followers
34K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy