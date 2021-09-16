TCU coach Gary Patterson says SEC schools targeting player on his roster with NIL offers

TCU head coach Gary Patterson says he wants the business leaders around the Fort Worth, Texas area and the school's supporters to get on board with the new name, image and likeness rule that has taken over college sports.

Patterson points to what other schools are doing to snag recruits, like in-state counterparts Texas and Texas A&M paying players for interviews and doing it through team websites.

Patterson goes on to say that schools are targeting one of his freshman that's currently on the roster. Patterson did not name the player.

"There’s five SEC schools calling him and telling him, ‘Here’s what we’ll give you if you come here and not stay at TCU,’” Patterson said to the Ft. Worth Star-Telegram. “At the end of the day, that’s just real life. If we don’t do anything about it, within a year we lose him. The rules have changed. There is no wrong anymore.”

TCU head coach Gary Patterson instructs his team in the second half of an NCAA college football game against California in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) The Associated Press

TCU has partnered with Opendorse, which helps educate athletes through the murky waters of NIL. TCU also is partnering with the university's business school.

"We planted the trees. Now we have to water ‘em,” Patterson said. “I hear, ‘Well, I don’t want to get dirty. It feels dirty. I don’t know the rules.’ Let me just say, you guys know me, I’m just going to tell the truth — the bottom line to it is I can lose 25-30 guys on scholarships by January.

