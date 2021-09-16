Football Fans Catch and Save a Cat Falling From a 50-Foot Stadium Balcony

They say cats have nine lives, but there’s one particularly fearless feline in Florida who may have just used up one of his. A stray black and white cat somehow got into the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday night, where he managed to climb up to the upper deck of the stands during the first quarter. Shockingly, the curious cat slipped over the railing and clutched onto some fabric with his claws, 50 feet above the ground.