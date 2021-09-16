CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Football Fans Catch and Save a Cat Falling From a 50-Foot Stadium Balcony

By Emma Taggart
mymodernmet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey say cats have nine lives, but there’s one particularly fearless feline in Florida who may have just used up one of his. A stray black and white cat somehow got into the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday night, where he managed to climb up to the upper deck of the stands during the first quarter. Shockingly, the curious cat slipped over the railing and clutched onto some fabric with his claws, 50 feet above the ground.

mymodernmet.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Viral Cheerleaders Video

The two best moments from college football’s Week 2 slate came from a cat’s near-death fall at Hard Rock Stadium and a viral video from Florida State’s cheerleading squad – seriously. That’s what makes college football great, when you think about it. Sure, the games are awesome, but everything that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Photos Of This CFB Ref Went Viral Last Night

If a referee goes viral during a football, it’s usually because they made a terrible call. However, that wasn’t the case during last night’s game between North Dakota and Utah State. College football fans couldn’t believe how strong the head official for that game looked. After all, he looked even...
NFL
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban offers words of warning to Alabama fans

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a strong message for fans ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Florida. Despite Alabama being No. 1 in the latest AP Poll and being 2-0 after two strong weeks, Saban doesn’t want fans to get complacent. Saban wants fans to have respect for the opponents in order to maintain a strong level of enthusiasm throughout the year.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Heartbreaking Colt Brennan News

The cause of death has reportedly been revealed for former Hawaii and NFL quarterback Colt Brennan, who passed away earlier this year. Brennan, who starred at Hawaii before playing in the National Football League, was found dead in May. TMZ Sports reported this week that Brennan died due to an...
NFL
Popculture

Florida Fans Heroically Catch Falling Cat in Hard Rock Stadium, Stunning Social Media in Patriotic Fashion

Saturday's Miami–Appalachian State game was tense enough on the field, but the drama in the crowds definitely overshadowed any football that was being played. While the game raged on at the Hard Rock Stadium, a stray cat managed to find its way into a very precarious position dangling from the upper decks. However, the black and white cat obviously still had one of Its lives left, because people in the audience Immediately jumped into action.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Cat#Like A Cat#College Football#American Football#Sky Sports#Skysports
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 1 Major Program Might Be Fading

The recruitment of five-star quarterback prospect Arch Manning continues to heat up. Manning, the son of Cooper and the nephew of Peyton and Eli, is the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class. He’s already received scholarship offers from several major programs. The Isidore Newman prospect has scheduled visits to...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Tim Tebow Is Picking 1 Big College Football Upset Today

Tim Tebow thinks one major upset will take place in college football this afternoon. Tebow, 34, joined the SEC Network on Saturday to break down the biggest games of the day. One of those games includes Alabama-Florida in “The Swamp.”. The Crimson Tide look like the best team in the...
NFL
mediaite.com

College Football Fans Detail Dramatic Scene of Saving Stadium Cat with an American Flag on Fox News

With a full slate of college football and NFL games in action over the weekend, the most impressive catch came from fans in the stands. It was a wild scene Saturday night at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, during the Hurricanes home college football game against Appalachian State. As a cat dangled terrifyingly from the upper deck of the stadium, two fans about 50-feet below quickly grabbed their American flag in hopes of catching the animal.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Complex

Video Shows Fans Saving Cat That Fell From the Upper Level of Hard Rock Stadium

As documented on social media, cats have a long history of interrupting live sporting events, storming everything from football fields to tennis courts, and even a hockey ring. Though many of these moments have resulted in a few laughs and countless memes, a recent incident at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium was more scary than amusing.
ANIMALS
AOL Corp

Miami fans use American flag to save falling cat at Hard Rock Stadium

A group of Miami fans used an American flag to save the life of a cat dangling from the upper deck at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night. A stray cat somehow made its way to the top level at the stadium during No. 22 Miami’s 25-23 win over Appalachian State, but then slipped over the edge and was hanging on by just its paws.
NFL
Daily Mail

Feline lucky?! Quick-thinking football fans use American flag to catch falling cat at Miami football game

This is the moment quick-thinking football fans rescue a cat falling from the upper deck at a Miami stadium by using an American flag as a landing pad. The cat somehow managed to enter the Hard Rock Stadium when it got stuck and caught its paws off the facade of the upper deck at Saturday's game between No. 22 Miami and Appalachian State at the Hard Rock Stadium.
PETS
KRON4

Video: Miami fans use American flag to catch cat that fell from balcony

MIAMI (WFLA/AP) – A one-of-a-kind catch was made in Miami on Saturday night and it didn’t even happen on the field. As the Miami Hurricanes took on the Appalachian State Mountaineers, a group of fans made potentially the best catch of the night by catching a cat!. The animal somehow...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy