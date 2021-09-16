CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Walmart introduces self-driving delivery cars in select cities

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Walmart is testing a driverless car, in partnership with Ford and Argo AI, that delivers your order straight to your door. HLN’s Elizabeth Prann reports.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The words Trump couldn't bring himself to say

(CNN) — On November 7, 1962, Richard Nixon met with reporters to concede that he had lost his bid for governor of California -- and to grumble about the way the press covered his campaign. It was two years since he had lost his race for president against John F. Kennedy, and few thought Nixon would ever run for office again.
POTUS
Motorious

Craigslist Find: Classic GM Car Hoard

Stay calm, but these diamonds in the rough won’t last forever…. If your thing is old Chevrolets, Pontiacs, Oldsmobiles, or GMCs, we have found quite the hoard of cars for you to check out. Listed on Craigslist in Sacramento, California, there are some real gems for someone who wants a good project car. In total, there are 20 cars and trucks included in the listing, all of them needing different degrees of work.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Food Drink#Argo Ai#Hln
Outsider.com

Walmart Will Be Launching Driverless Car Delivery This Year, Using Ford Vehicles

Driverless cars are slowly starting to become a trend on US highways. Companies like Google and Tesla paved the road for other more standard manufacturers to create their own versions of autonomous vehicles. And now, major corporations are signing on to use autonomous technology for local deliveries. On Wednesday, Walmart announced that it’s partnering with Ford and Argo to bring self-driving delivery vehicles to Austin, Texas; Miami, Florida; and Washington, DC.
CARS
Miami Herald

Self-driving vehicles will make deliveries for this retailer in Miami-Dade

Walmart has signed on to join Ford and tech firm Argo AI’s ongoing self-driving car test program in Miami-Dade County. The three companies announced Wednesday that customers in select parts of Miami-Dade will see deliveries being performed by the vehicles, which for now will still feature safety drivers behind the wheel, but which will be operating autonomously. In the initial phase of the initiative, a runner will be in the vehicle to drop off goods. Later, customers will be notified that a car with their goods is approaching, along with instructions on how to access them from the backseat, and will be asked to meet the vehicle at the curb.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Arkansas Online

Walmart to test autonomous deliveries

Ford Motor Co. and its autonomous-driving affiliate, Argo AI, have teamed with Walmart to begin testing the home delivery of groceries and other items by self-driving cars in three cities later this year. The service will start in Miami, Washington and Austin, Texas, and will be limited to specific areas...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Neowin

Get this Wheelson DIY Self Driving AI car for just $129.99

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Gear + Gadgets section of the Neowin Deals store where you can save 10% off Wheelson DIY Self Driving AI car. Complete with components and tools, this kit is all you need to build your own AI car while learning about microcomputers, electromotors, camera calibration, and more!
TECHNOLOGY
nextbigfuture.com

Self Driving Cars Will Save and Improve Lives

If self-driving cars can become ten times safer than human-driven cars and became standard for the world then 1.1 million of the over 1.2 million global traffic deaths would be prevented each year. Self-driving cars would also enable old people and children to get around safely and conveniently with more independence.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
pymnts

Today In Retail: Walmart, Ford Launch Driverless Delivery in 3 Cities; PetSmart Offers BNPL

In today’s top retail news, Walmart is partnering with Ford and Argo AI to bring driverless delivery to three major U.S. cities, and PetSmart is offering consumers the ability to use Afterpay’s buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform for purchases. Also, retailers are prepping for pent-up consumer demand during the holiday shopping season, and Parachute is now selling bedframes in its first foray into furniture.
RETAIL
UPI News

DoorDash introduces on-demand alcohol delivery

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- In an announcement about extending its services on Monday, DoorDash will now offer customers the option to buy alcoholic drinks to be delivered to their door. The company will facilitate the delivery of wines, beer and spirits across 20 states, Canada and Australia on its own...
RETAIL
CBS Baltimore

Annapolis To Showcase Electric Vehicles Sunday For Drive Electric Week

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis Green will celebrate National Drive Electric Week Sept. 26 with a showcase for the seventh consecutive year of electric vehicles Sunday at City Dock. More than 50 electric vehicles, including cars, motorcycles, bikes, and even boats will be featured in the event, designed to highlight the vehicles’ benefits, including helping the climate, clean air and cost savings, according to a city press release. Many owners of the vehicles will be at the event to answer questions and present seminars, including; installation of home chargers, including in apartment and condo situations; how electric vehicle charging affects your electric bill; “driving on sunshine;” government financial incentives; and how driving electric can help mitigate the effects of climate change. The 11th annual National Drive Electric Week runs until Oct. 3 and is presented by national organizers Plug In America, the Electric Auto Association, the Sierra Club, and EVHybridNoire.  
ANNAPOLIS, MD
pymnts

Apple Taps Watch Head for Self-Driving Car Project

Apple has asked the head of its smartwatch efforts to lead its fledgling self-driving car program. According to Bloomberg News, Kevin Lynch will take over the project following the departure of Doug Field, who left Apple for a position with Ford. Sources told Bloomberg that Lynch began working on the...
BUSINESS
CNET

Are Teslas really self-driving? No, here's an autonomous car explainer

Point blank, Tesla cars are not self-driving. They are not autonomous in any way, shape or form. Not by the SAE Scale of Autonomy's standard. We'll dive into that below. Although engineers and companies have come a long way with this type of technology, we're nowhere near close to a true self-driving car. Frankly, the disappointment falls on Level 4 self-driving cars.
CARS
urbandaddy.com

Floating Motors Turns Cars into Floating Cars

Flying cars may still be a few years away, so until then, you can keep driving your car on the road like everyone else. Or you can think outside the box and take your car for a swim. Because Floating Motors is a new company that's modifying classic cars into...
CARS
Carscoops

Watch Someone Steal A C8 Corvette Right In Front Of Dealership Staff

A video has been posted online showing someone stealing a brand new Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray right out of a dealership. This footage was shared to the C8 Corvette and Friends page on Facebook and shows a salesman next to the sports car. Apparently, the individual behind the wheel was just about to get a tour of the car’s interior by the salesman but quickly locked the doors, preventing the salesman from getting inside.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motorious

Ford Mustang Crashes Leaving Car Meet

We know, we know, you’ve seen this before, only this time it’s different…. The best way to get an eyeroll and grumbling from Ford Mustang enthusiasts is to bring up the trend of videos showing Mustangs wrecking out while leaving car meets. There are countless examples of this all over the internet. We could debate about why that is for hours on end, but the fact is we’ve covered Dodges and other non-Mustangs crashing while leaving meets, so we know the stereotype doesn’t really hold any water.
CARS
The Motley Fool

Self-Driving Cars Are Here and the Leaders May Surprise You

Cruise and Waymo have already earned autonomous driving permits in California. Only a handful of companies are licensed to operate in California without a safety driver. The company with the most upside may be one of the legacy Detroit automakers. Self-driving technology has been advancing quickly over the last decade,...
CARS
CNN

CNN

654K+
Followers
99K+
Post
538M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy