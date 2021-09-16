6 of the Best Facial Steamers to Use for Your Glowiest Skin Yet

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleIn the time of COVID, enjoying a little self care in the comfort of your own home is not just a luxury—it’s an essential. An easy way to spoil yourself (and do your skin some serious favors) is with the best facial steamer. When turned on, these little doohickeys produce steam by evaporating water from their built-in tanks to raise your skin’s temperature and loosen gunk in your pores, allowing you to unclog them faster. Some of these steamers even double as working room humidifiers, towel warmers or aromatherapy diffusers. And lucky for you, our team has carefully compiled a list of all of our favorites below.

