Fans signal fourth quarter after the third quarter Sep 11, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Memorial Stadium. Ken Ruinard / staff, Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Corrections/clarifications: A previous version of this story included a name and quote of a person who purported to be a student at Clemson and provided a pseudonym.

Many Clemson football fans and alumni did not take too well to a new hand gesture that a few fans and students were seen holding up during Saturday's win over the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

What was supposed to resemble the famous tiger paw was seen as an "arthritic hand gesture" to at least one observer on Twitter.

The gesture came from a movement that started on Instagram by newer students of Clemson University to try to start a new tradition, according to student Wil Niesen.

"By the looks of the reaction by the Clemson community, they may have bitten off a little more than they can chew," Niesen said.

The gesture came from a movement that started on Instagram by newer students of Clemson University to try to start a new tradition, according to student Wil Niesen.

"By the looks of the reaction by the Clemson community, they may have bitten off a little more than they can chew," Niesen said.

A few Clemson fans likened the paw gesture to the "woo hoo" fans are heard cheering at a certain point in the Tiger Rag fight song — and they didn't mean that in a good way. The "woo hoo" was not commonly cheered just a generation ago.

Email Tamia Boyd at tboyd@gannett.com , and follow her on Twitter @tamiamb .

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football fans beg Clemson fans to stop a certain Tigers cheer