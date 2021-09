Hi Taksina, please tell us about your journey in the technology space. What inspired you to start at Salesforce Sales Cloud?. When I was in 8th grade, my father refused to sign my elective choices unless I did Computing. So, I enrolled in that and geography. That was decades ago and here I am. Tech has really allowed me to foster my love of travel and exploring cultures globally. When the pandemic hit, I was working with our Service business and we were able to help organizations respond to their customers, setup contact tracing and get their employees back to work safely. I knew the next wave would be economic recovery which led me to join Sales Cloud and help organizations get back to growth.

