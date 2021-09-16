CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duncanville, TX

Duncanville ISD Going Door-To-Door To Encourage High School Seniors Back To Class

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A557R_0byARsrb00

DUNCANVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) — School officials from the Duncanville Independent School District hit the pavement Thursday attempting to coerce seniors — who missed out on graduating last year — back into the fold.

The principal of PACE High School, Tijuana Hudson, invited assistant principals from Duncanville High School to join her in the mission.

Hudson told CBS 11 New Reporter Nicole Jacobs, “Our main focus is to show them how close they are to graduation explain the benefit of coming to PACE High School in the timeline it looks like they might have in order to complete their high school diploma and after that I get a commitment.”

Two different teams, of Duncanville ISD school leaders, went door-to-door attempting to re-connect with seniors who, for whatever reason, were on track to graduate last year, but did not.

The teams started reaching out to students at the end of August, and had luck contacting some of them. But there were 25 seniors who they were not successful in contacting.

They paid a visit to those students‘ homes today to inform them about the options Pace High School offers—which is an alternative education center of choice* in the district—but also to encourage them to get back into any school setting.

Because of the pandemic, these educators are well aware that some students are working jobs to help their families make ends meet. But there are online options available to students anytime of the day or week.

Hudson said, “We want them to know that no matter what circumstances you’ve had in your life. There are people here in Duncanville ISD who care about you and we are going to be on a mission to help you complete your high school diploma.”

In addition to the flexible learning options, PACE High School also provides students with five graduation dates to choose from.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
waxahachietx.com

14 restrooms vandalized at Waxahachie High School

Police and school officials are investigating after students vandalized Waxahachie High School on Monday, causing thousands of dollars of damage, the district stated. According to WISD officials 14 restrooms were damaged during a social media challenge. Among the damage was torn off toilet paper dispensers, soap dispensers, toilet seats, hand...
WAXAHACHIE, TX
Pope County Tribune

Starbuck High School class reunions

Two classes of Starbuck High School recently held reunions. Top photo: The Starbuck High Class of 1966 had a great time at their 55th reunion at the VFW in Starbuck. Twenty-five of the remaining 50 class members attended. Front row: Norma Tollefson, Ruth Olson, Pam Tollefson and Rick Anderson. Second row: Ron Wersinger, Greg and Jane Martinson, Carol Berg, Brenda Ritgers, Vicki Swenson and Vicki Behl. Third row: Lynden Hagestuen, Dick Disrud, Becky Steen, Bonnie Swarz, Sharon Goodyear, Mary Ann Amundson, Linda Dahlseng, Barb Berg and Kayo Aslagson. Fourth row: Dave Gregerson, Dennis Landmark, Dennis Stadsvold, Dorothy Hoffman and Dave Gunderson.
STARBUCK, MN
CBS DFW

Duncanville ISD Fighting COVID Losses, Making Home Visits To Bring Seniors Back To Campus

DUNCANVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) — Administrators in the Duncanville Independent School District have a plan on how to reach older teenagers whose education was negatively impacted by the COVID pandemic. Officials say starting September 16 administrators will fan out across the community to reach out to high school seniors who should have graduated last year, but didn’t. They say they want to relay a very clear message: “We care too much about you to let you go.” The principal for PACE High School will lead a group of assistant principals as they make home visits to 30 former Duncanville ISD students. The district wants the teenagers, who came so close to completing their high school careers with a diploma, to come back and finish strong. The school leaders will provide information about programs at PACE that offer in-person instruction, as well an accelerated, online curriculum that students can access 24 hours a day. To help further, programs at the school allow students to work at their own speed and five graduation dates throughout the school year are being offered. Any student interested in completing their high school education can visit the PACE campus at 502 E. Freeman Street or apply online.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duncanville, TX
Education
City
Duncanville, TX
Local
Texas Education
Click2Houston.com

HISD Superintendent goes door-to-door encouraging students to return to school

HOUSTON – On Saturday, The Houston Independent School District held its annual Students Within Reach Walk to find students who have not returned to their campus for the fall semester and encourage them to re-enroll. HISD Board of Trustees members, Superintendent Millard House II, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, staff, and...
HOUSTON, TX
Killeen Daily Herald

Cove High opens doors to parents, public

Dozens of students and parents walked the halls of Copperas Cove High School on Tuesday evening, meeting teachers and speaking to various student organizations. The Copperas Cove High open house is an event that happens twice annually — once in the fall and once in the spring — according to Amal Baty, the district’s University Interscholastic League academics/activities coordinator.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
WTOV 9

Magnolia High School closing doors until Sept. 19

WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. — A rise in COVID-19 cases has led to officials closing Magnolia High School until Sept. 19. According to a release sent out by Wetzel County Schools, all extra-curricular events scheduled are either cancelled or be rescheduled when in-person instruction returns. Teachers will be teaching remotely. The...
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duncanville High School#Alternative Education#Door To Door#Pace High School
CBS DFW

Popular Fort Worth ISD High School Teacher Richard Zarza Passes Away Due To COVID-19

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD has confirmed two of their staff members have passed away this week due to COVID-19. It’s not clear if either of the staff members caught COVID-19 on campus or if either had underlying health conditions. According to a Facebook post from Southwest High School, it appears one of the two deaths happened on Monday, Sept. 13. Richard Zarza was an engineering and robotics teacher, who the school district said passed away from COVID-19 after four years teaching at Southwest High. Richard Zarza (credit: Southwest High School on Facebook) Principal John Engle said, “Richard was an amazing educator. His...
FORT WORTH, TX
oglecountylife.com

Byron High School seniors honored

BYRON – Fourteen seniors were recently honored at Byron High School before the start of the home football game. The students were recognized for their incredible performance on the SAT they took last spring. The student’s scores were high enough to be considered in the top 15 percent of over 1 million tests taken by students across the country.
BYRON, IL
headlightherald.com

School doors open

The 2021-22 school year got under way Tuesday, but there was something missing inside the hallways and classrooms at Tracy Area Elementary School. And no one was complaining. School children returned to school this week with backpacks in tow, just like last year. However, unlike a forgettable 2020, students didn’t need to wear a mask inside the school building if they didn’t want to. And don’t think for a second the teachers don’t appreciate that.
TRACY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
CBS DFW

Parents Show Up In Droves To Lewisville ISD School Board Meeting To Share Opinions On Masks

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dozens of parents addressed the Lewisville ISD school board Monday night, Sept. 13, about an issue that wasn’t even on the agenda: Masks. People demonstrate outside a Lewisville ISD school board meeting “for” and “against” a mask mandate. (Erin Jones – CBS 11) As a family practice physician, Dr. Joseph Patrick Santiago said he has been watching the effect the COVID-19 delta variant is having on his community closely. “I’ve been tracking pediatric cases and we’ve literally had a doubling of the number of pediatric COVID cases in Denton County since the start of school on August 11th,”...
LEWISVILLE, TX
TheDailyBeast

Two Fort Worth School Employees Killed by COVID-19 Since Classes Began

Two Fort Worth, Texas, school employees have died from COVID-19 since the school year started, officials told their governing board Tuesday, and the total student positive cases are almost higher than all of last year’s. School officials presented their findings to the district’s board of trustees Tuesday, detailing the state of COVID-19 since school started on Aug. 16. About 4,500 students and more than 400 employees are currently quarantined due to potential exposure, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, with about 900 active cases between students and employees. Of the 12,000 students who have either tested positive, been exposed on campus, or been exposed off-campus, 72 percent have come into contact with COVID at school. As of Wednesday, no student deaths have been reported.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox44news.com

Waco ISD PD warn students to stay away from ‘Devious Lick’ TikTok challenge

WACO, Texas – Vandalizing and stealing school property – this is supposedly a part of a new TikTok challenge across the U.S. The Waco Independent School District Police Department says they are proactively warning the community of this destructive challenge before it impacts local schools. The “Devious Lick” challenge has...
WACO, TX
KXII.com

Sherman ISD employee arrested for inappropriate relationship with student

The Denison 2022 fiscal budget, a total of $95 million split between a general fund, utility fund and a restricted fund. Honey Grove ISD was named in Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit filed in Fannin County District Court Friday for requiring masks be worn in school going against the governor’s order banning school mask mandates.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
73K+
Followers
14K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy