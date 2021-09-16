Jefferson County man gets federal prison for pointing laser at Star 1 helicopter

A Jacksonville woman injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 431 on Friday morning has died. Maggie Beard, 73, was the passenger of a 2000 Ford F-150 driven by Albert Bowens Jr., 54, of Jacksonville on Friday, according to a statement from state troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Bowens’ truck struck a 2015 GMC Sierra driven by Charles Boone, 84, of Anniston at approximately 9:30 a.m., according to the statement. The crash happened on U.S. 431 near the 238 mile marker, about five miles north of Anniston.

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO