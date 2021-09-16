Jefferson County man gets federal prison for pointing laser at Star 1 helicopter
A Jefferson County man has been sentenced to federal prison for aiming a laser at a helicopter last year. U.S. District Judge Anna M. Manasco sentenced 27-year-old Gabriel Lopez Mathews to eight months in prison for aiming a laser pointer at Jefferson County’s Star 1 helicopter, according to a joint announcement by Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr.www.al.com
