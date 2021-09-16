NWS update: Could be stormy afternoon in central Minnesota Sept. 16

Strong to severe storms are possible Thursday, Sept. 16, as thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon in the lakes area. “Thunderstorms will be possible this morning over northern Minnesota with small hail and gusty winds to 50 mph the main threats,” the National Weather Service in Duluth reported Thursday. “Severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening across much of the Northland with chances highest over northern Minnesota. The main threats will be large hail to ping pong ball size and damaging wind to 70 mph. A tornado can`t be ruled out.”