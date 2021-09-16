CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Godzilla Announces New Kaiju Figures

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe King of the Monsters ended his battle against the ruler of Skull Island earlier this year via the titanic crossover by Legendary Pictures, Godzilla Vs. Kong, and while the future of the giant lizard is still anyone's guess, it would seem that isn't stopping the MonsterVerse from giving fans plenty of merchandise to add to their collections. With Studio Spiral seeking to create new figures for some of the lesser-known giant monsters of the MonsterVerse, the world of the modern takes on Godzilla and Kong might be far from over when it comes to being a part of the public zeitgeist.

comicbook.com

