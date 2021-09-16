CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CAREY PRICE RESUMES SKATING FOLLOWING OFF-SEASON KNEE SURGERY

Cover picture for the articleIt was a sight all Montreal Canadiens fans were waiting to see as Carey Price took to the ice at the team's practice facility in Brossard, Quebec on Thursday. Earlier this week, Price told NHL.com reporter Dave Stubbs that he wasn't sure when he would resume skating, and would be continuing his off-ice rehab until he could give it a go on the ice. The 34-year-old had off-season knee surgery to clean up a torn meniscus, which was discovered after the Canadiens' magical playoff run ended in defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final.

TURNER SPORTS ADDS FORMER NHL HEAVYWEIGHT AS IN-STUDIO ANALYST

On Tuesday, Turner Sports announced its full lineup ahead of its first season broadcasting the NHL in the United States. The lineup is headlined by 'The Great One', Wayne Gretzky, as was revealed back in the spring. Among those included is former NHL heavyweight and co-host of the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, Paul Bissonnette.
FORMER FIRST-ROUNDER SAM MORIN IS REPORTEDLY GOING ON LTIR ONCE AGAIN

Few recent picks have had as much bad luck as Sam Morin of the Philadelphia Flyers. After being selected 11th overall in 2013, Morin has managed just 29 games in his NHL career at this point, with knee injuries playing a large role in his absence. Now, it's being reported that Morin has suffered yet another significant knee injury - this would be his third - and is going back on long-term injured reserve.
JONATHAN DROUIN APPEARS TO HAVE CANCELLED BIG ONE-ON-ONE INTERVIEW

Jonathan Drouin, who sat out most of last season for undisclosed reasons, was set to do a big one-on-one interview with Chantal Machabée of RDS on Monday. Many wondered if we might actually hear from Drouin himself why he decided to leave the Montreal Canadiens for personal reasons during the 2020-21 season. However, it appears we won't get that chance.
Carey Price
COLTON SCEVIOUR GETS A PTO

Colton Sceviour, a veteran of 500 NHL games, has a professional tryout for training camp. The Edmonton Oilers have announced the 32-year-old will join their team in the hopes of getting a contract for the 2021-22 season. Sceviour spent the 2020-21 season playing with the Pittsburgh Penguins, notching five goals,...
RYAN KESLER ADMITS HE STARTED TO HATE HOCKEY NEAR THE END OF HIS CAREER

Despite still being under contract with the Anaheim Ducks, Ryan Kesler has come to terms with the fact that his NHL career is over. The 37-year-old hasn't played in the league since 2018-19 due to numerous hip injuries. During his final few seasons, it was clear that his body had given up on him. In fact, in his final NHL season he had just five goals and eight points in 60 games, a far cry from the fantastic two-way player he had been for many years.
NICK SUZUKI SHARES HIS THOUGHTS ON THE KOTKANIEMI OFFER SHEET SITUATION

It's been just over two weeks since Jesperi Kotkaniemi signed an offer sheet with the Carolina Hurricanes for one-year worth $6.1 million, and as everyone knows, seven days later, Montreal decided not to match. With a glaring hole at the second line center position, Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin went out and acquired Christian Dvorak roughly an hour after Kotkaniemi became a Carolina Hurricane.
MITCH MARNER ADDRESSES THE CRITICISM HE HAS FACED THIS OFFSEASON

To say that Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner has been the target of some harsh criticism this offseason is a pretty sizeable understatement. After the Leafs famously blew a 3-1 series lead in round one of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs to the Montreal Canadiens, critics quickly took aim at Marner for his lackluster offensive efforts during the postseason, despite posting strong offensive numbers throughout the regular season.
KAPRIZOV NEGOTIATIONS REPORTEDLY BEING HELD UP BY 'OBSTACLES'

Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin has his hands full trying to get his young superstar, Kirill Kaprizov back under contract. It has been two months since Guerin said that the negotiations had not hit a stand-still but now there appears to be more problems in the negotiations. "There are...
BLUES BRING BACK TYLER BOZAK

The St. Louis Blues announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed forward Tyler Bozak to a one-year, $750,000 contract. Bozak, 35, has spent the past three seasons with the Blues, and played a big role in their 2019 Stanley Cup victory. Despite his age, he has remained a very competent player, proven by his five goals and 17 points in 31 games last season.
IMAGES OF PETR MRAZEK'S BRAND NEW TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS MASK HAVE LEAKED

Czech goaltender Petr Mrazek will don his 4th NHL jersey in 2021-22 after signing a 3-year, $11.4M deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs this summer after spending the last 3 seasons as a member of the Carolina Hurricanes. The 29-year-old was brought in to augment probable 1a goaltender. Jack Campbell,...
OILERS GENERAL MANAGER KEN HOLLAND SAYS THE TEAM NEEDS TO TAKE A BIG STEP IN 2021-22

The Edmonton Oilers were one of the busier teams during the off-season. They added Duncan Keith, Zach Hyman, Warren Foegele and Cody Ceci. General Manager Ken Holland locked up Darnell Nurse to an eight-year extension that will kick in ahead of the 2022-23 season, and he also re-signed forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and defenceman Darnell Nurse.
