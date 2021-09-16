CAREY PRICE RESUMES SKATING FOLLOWING OFF-SEASON KNEE SURGERY

Despite still being under contract with the Anaheim Ducks, Ryan Kesler has come to terms with the fact that his NHL career is over. The 37-year-old hasn't played in the league since 2018-19 due to numerous hip injuries. During his final few seasons, it was clear that his body had given up on him. In fact, in his final NHL season he had just five goals and eight points in 60 games, a far cry from the fantastic two-way player he had been for many years.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO