Dearborn Heights police asking for information in fatal hit-and-run

(WXYZ) — Dearborn Heights police say they are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened on September 15 around 10:15 p.m. near Van Born and Campbell.

Police say a 42-year-old man who was riding the motorcycle at the time of the accident was found unresponsive at the scene. He later died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.

According to police, it appears that the motorcycle was rear-ended by the driver of another vehicle, which fled the scene.

The police department is asking anyone with information to come forward. They say the hit-and-run vehicle has been reported to be an older model Ford F-150. The vehicle would have front end damage and was last seen headed westbound Van Born toward Telegraph.

Anyone with information can call 313-277-7391.