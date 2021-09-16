Judge Shreds Kentucky Woman’s Demand for Ivermectin
Kentucky woman Angela Underwood thought she knew more than the doctors treating her husband for COVID-19. After his care team at Norton Brownsboro Hospital refused to give him ivermectin—a parasite drug not proven to treat COVID—Underwood sued. “As a Registered Nurse, I demand my husband be administered ivermectin,” she wrote in her filing, touting its efficacy in “studies and research.” She said she’d administer it to her husband herself if necessary; he is on a ventilator and fighting for life. Underwood, who was representing herself in court, later amended her complaint to ask that he be treated with “intravenous vitamin c.”www.thedailybeast.com
