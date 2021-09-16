CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge Shreds Kentucky Woman’s Demand for Ivermectin

By AJ McDougall
 4 days ago
Kentucky woman Angela Underwood thought she knew more than the doctors treating her husband for COVID-19. After his care team at Norton Brownsboro Hospital refused to give him ivermectin—a parasite drug not proven to treat COVID—Underwood sued. “As a Registered Nurse, I demand my husband be administered ivermectin,” she wrote in her filing, touting its efficacy in “studies and research.” She said she’d administer it to her husband herself if necessary; he is on a ventilator and fighting for life. Underwood, who was representing herself in court, later amended her complaint to ask that he be treated with “intravenous vitamin c.”

karen
4d ago

It’s amazing how so many think they know more than their doctor…. I guess they think a few sentences written on the internet written by an unknown person with unknown credentials, trumps 4 years college, 4 years med school, years of residency training, reading and assimilating medical research studies … amazing

The Cat Father
4d ago

What I read about Ivermectin is that it may help a Covid patient if administered EARLY in their treatment, if you are at the hospital, then it’s too late

inurass
4d ago

go home and take your horse deworming medicine 💊 you half dead biiiiitch hahaha 😆 🤣

Richmond Register

Judge denies Louisville woman's request for Norton to treat her husband with Ivermectin

A Jefferson County Circuit Court judge denied Wednesday a request to make doctors at Norton Brownsboro Hospital treat a COVID-19 patient with the drug ivermectin. Angela Underwood, who according to court records is representing herself in the case, filed a suit Sept. 9 in Jefferson County Circuit Court attempting to compel doctors treating her husband, Lonnie Underwood, for COVID-19 to give him the drug.
WebMD

Judge: Hospital Doesn’t Have to Give Patient Ivermectin

Sept. 8, 2021 -- An Ohio judge ruled that a hospital does not have to give a patient the drug ivermectin as part of COVID-19 treatment because it hasn’t been proven effective, even though a doctor prescribed it. Ivermectin is used to prevent parasites in animals such as horses and...
tucson.com

As pandemic wears on, demand for deworming drug ivermectin soars

PHOENIX – Prescriptions for the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin have soared amid recent. in COVID-19 cases, despite federal warnings that the medication sometimes used to deworm horses should not be used against COVID-19. Although ivermectin is approved for human use for some conditions, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration have.
utdailybeacon.com

Battle over Biden vaccine mandates all but certain as Tennessee, UT face federal power

In a White House speech on Sept. 9, President Biden announced a plan to require every employer in the U.S. with more than 100 employees to ensure that their workforce is either vaccinated against COVID-19 or provides weekly negative COVID-19 tests. The plan could affect 80 million workers and is part of the president’s increasingly aggressive push to increase national vaccination rates.
bloomberglaw.com

Doctors’ Group Suing Over Hydroxychloroquine Access Loses Appeal

The Association of American Physicians & Surgeons can’t sue over the scope of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s now-revoked emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine, according to a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. The association’s claims that members couldn’t prescribe, and that patients were...
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
