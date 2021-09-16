Artist Hito Steyerl Declines Top German Honor, Citing Country’s Handling of Pandemic

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. THE MET GALA WAS LAST NIGHT IN NEW YORK, as you may have heard, alighting in September instead of its usual May slot because of the pandemic. The New York Times has a robust look at the scene and the outfits. (The theme: “American independence,” in a nod to the Met’s new show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”) Actor Dan Levy’s outfit from Loewe was a tribute to the late, great artist David Wojnarowicz, Vanity Fair reports. And right before the festivities commenced, the Art Newspaper notes, actor Timothée Chalamet, a a gala co-chair, presented a performance and installation with the street artist JR at the Breuer building (once a Met branch and now the temporary home of the Frick ). It involved Chalamet ripping open a paper banner to wander the museum. JR said of the work, “We enter in an American flag, to find a place, an identity, a position, a future, between the stripes and the stars. . . .” You get the idea.) The next edition of the gala has been penciled in for May.

