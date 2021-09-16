CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Kansas Plagued by Higher COVID Mortality Rates as ICUs Fill to Brim

By Meghan Roos
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The state health department reported 24 percent of ICU beds were still available as of Thursday morning.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 4

Rebel_with_a_cause
4d ago

Stop the mandates and they might have more staff. Is 1:10 ratio for nurses to patients not sure of the doctor to patient ratio. Also the gene therapy death shot aka vaccine is what’s causing the variants and people to be hospitalized

Reply(2)
6
Related
Reuters

Biden administration seeks to lift U.S. refugee cap to 125,000

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration wants to nearly double the number of refugees admitted to the United States to 125,000 in the upcoming fiscal year starting on Oct. 1 in keeping with a campaign promise, according to a statement from the State Department. The State Department...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
City
Topeka, KS
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Icus#Covid#Kansas Plagued#The Mayo Clinic#Ksnt#Stormont Vail Hospital#Icu#Kansans
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Biden uses Trump-era tool against Haiti migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is relying on a contested Trump-era policy as it disperses thousands of Haitian migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border near the small South Texas city of Del Rio. Much to the dismay of migrant advocates, the Department of Homeland Security is invoking the public health...
POTUS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
572K+
Followers
60K+
Post
619M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy