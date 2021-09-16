CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disaster recovery center opens in Yonkers to aid Ida victims

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

Hudson Valley residents hit hard by Ida can now get direct help from FEMA at the Grinton I. Will Library in Yonkers.

The disaster recovery center is providing in-person financial help that victims need to recover from the destruction Ida left behind.

Yonkers was one of the hardest hit areas in Westchester County with 8 inches of rain - destroying basements of residents and businesses, retaining walls, cars and much more.

That’s why the city, county and state are here with a safety net of resources to help residents and businesses owners who suffered from the storm.

If you sustained damage from the flood — here’s what you need to do:

• Make a list of what was lost

• Try to make an estimate of the cost.

• Gather before and after photos of the damage and file a claim with FEMA — the agency will assess, verify, and ultimately, a settlement can be made.

“What we’ve been able to do is work with the county and the state and amass all the different agencies that could be helpful to someone who has been affected by this hurricane. We just hope that they come and utilize it,” says Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano.

There’s still a lot of work to get done, but in just two weeks this is the second FEMA disaster recovery center to open to help residents who are still reeling.

The FEMA disaster recovery center will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

