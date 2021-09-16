CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dafran calls out streamers and esports orgs who called sinatraa guilty

By Olivia Richman
invenglobal.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStreamer turned farmer turned streamer Daniel "Dafran" Francesca has been continuously vocal about the sexual abuse allegations against VALORANT star Jay "sinatraa" Won. Dafran dropped a tweet earlier today that showed his continued support for sinatraa. He condemned esports organizations and streamers for "immediately" judging the former Sentinels player after his ex-girlfriend accused him of mental abuse and sexual abuse.

www.invenglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
invenglobal.com

VALORANT pros say Riot nerfed the wrong Jett ability in new update

Jett finally received a much demanded nerf on Tuesday, but many players are critiquing the new change for adjusting the wrong abilities. According to a slew of pro players, Riot completely missed the ability that is making Jett so powerful: her any-direction dash. For those who haven't read the Tuesday...
VIDEO GAMES
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Woman Posts Tragic Message with Photo of Gabby Petito on Laundrie Family’s Lawn

“I was here once.” Someone has put up a heartbreaking memorial for Gabby Petito in the front lawn of the Laundrie’s Florida residence, as footage shows. “Our producer Donna is at the house while we are at the reserve. She sent me this video – someone posted pictures on the Laundrie’s front lawn with the words “I was here once,” posts News Nation Now correspondent Brian Entin on Twitter mid-Friday.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex Abuse#Sentinels#Unbanning#Riot Games#Overwatch League#Valorant Suspension Cle0h#Ez
gentside.co.uk

Proudly 'unmuzzled, unmasked and unvaccinated' anti-vaxx mother dies of COVID-19

A woman in the US by the name of Kristen Lowery has passed away due to the coronavirus after preaching freedom of expression and condemning masks and vaccines. The anti-vax mother-of-four would regularly post on her personal Facebook account anti vaccination rhetoric, claiming to be giving a voice to 'the vaccine injured.' The 40-year-old woman was described as being a 'free thinker' and believed people should stop at nothing to question everything.
SCIENCE
invenglobal.com

Executive Producer of Overwatch 2 Chacko Sonny leaves Blizzard

Chacko Sonny, the Executive producer of Overwatch 2, is reportedly leaving Blizzard at the end of this week according to a new report from Jason Schreier of Bloomberg published on Tuesday. Sonny was with the company for five years, working first as a production director on Overwatch before being promoted to EP in 2018. Sonny's departure follows the resignation of Blizzard's Chief Legal Officer Claire Hart last Friday, which was announced in a LinkedIn post on Monday.
VIDEO GAMES
invenglobal.com

Every weapon skin in the Riptide Weapon Case

Operation Riptide is live in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive now! It brought with it the Ripetide Weapon Case! The new case comes with 17 community-designed weapons that you can unlock. Here is every weapon skin featured in the Riptide Weapon Case. All the new weapon skins in the Operation Riptide Weapon...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Overwatch
invenglobal.com

Blizzard Entertainment Chief Legal Officer resigns amid gender discrimination lawsuit

Claire Hart, the Chief Legal Officer at Blizzard Entertainment, announced in a LinkedIn post on Monday that she left the company last week. Her departure comes amid a legal complaint filed against Activision Blizzard by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing alleging rampant gender discrimination and sexual harassment across the company. That lawsuit has in turn spurred a variety of new accusations against the company from investors and employees.
BUSINESS
invenglobal.com

Every new CS:GO agent skin in Operation Riptide

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive introduced Operation Riptide this past week. There is a lot of new content coming with the operation, as players might expect. One of the biggest additions is the new Riptide Agent Collection. There are twenty-one new Riptide Agents in the Collection which can be earned as rewards for playing the new operation.
VIDEO GAMES
invenglobal.com

Chinese gaming companies agree to enforce government demands over playtime, effeminate men, etc.

Chinese game publishers seem to have acquiesced to the government’s recent edicts aimed at tackling what it sees as important social issues like video game addiction and the increasing number of ‘effeminate’ men in society. The news comes after a statement was published on the WeChat account of the CGIGC (Chinese Gaming Industry Group Committee), signed by 213 companies, among which were Tencent and Netease.
VIDEO GAMES
invenglobal.com

TCL will close stage, studio in favor of fully online, remote format for 2022 season

Riot Games has announced that its premier League of Legends competitive league in Turkey will be undergoing some changes before next season. In 2022, the Turkish Championship League will switch to an online format with fully remote competition as the doors to the studio and live stage will be closed. The announcement was made by the Turkish division of Riot Games on September 23, 2021.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pocket-lint.com

Whose number is calling me? Find out who called me online

(Pocket-lint) - These days, you have to be careful about picking up calls from an unknown number. Back in the day, it was likely to be a friend or a business associate. Now, it’s just as likely to be a harmful scammer or a troublesome telemarketer. How do you find...
INDIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy