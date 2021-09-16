CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Coronavirus: 1 in 500 Americans have died of COVID-19, data shows

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EyVEv_0byAPk7R00

Since the start of the pandemic, about 1 in 500 Americans have died of COVID-19, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau and John Hopkins University.

In April 2020, there were 331.4 million people living in the U.S., according to the Census. As of Thursday afternoon, nearly 667,000 people had died nationwide of COVID-19, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The numbers show about .2% of the population – or 1 in 500 people – has died of COVID-19. The numbers were first reported Wednesday by The Washington Post.

“We’re kind of where we predicted we would be with completely uncontrolled spread of infection,” Jeffrey D. Klausner, clinical professor of medicine, population and public health sciences at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine, told the newspaper.

The virus has disproportionately affected people over the age of 85, who make up about 2% of the population, but accounted for more than 30% of COIVD-19-related deaths, Popular Science reported. However, the Post noted that the virus has also disproportionately claimed the lives of younger people in Black, Latino and Native American communities.

Among people between 40 and 64 years old, 1 in 240 Native Americans, 1 in 390 Hispanics and 1 in 480 Blacks have died of COVID-19, according to the Post. In the same age range, the virus has claimed the lives of 1 in 1,300 Asian and white people, the newspaper reported.

Public health officials have urged people to get vaccinated to curb the spread of COVID-19 as the highly transmissible delta variant and ongoing vaccine hesitancy caused a spike in viral infections across the county. Research has shown that vaccinated people can still spread the delta variant. However, health officials have stressed that the vaccine protects well against serious and life-threatening cases of COVID-19.

Nationwide, people aged 12 and older are eligible to receive any of the available COVID-19 vaccines. Clinical studies are ongoing for vaccination in younger people.

About 41.6 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported nationwide since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, 226.6 million cases have been reported, resulting in 4.6 million deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
EatThis

Virus Expert Says These 4 Things Stop COVID

The coronavirus is ravaging America, as even vaccinated people can spread the new Delta variant. How can you stay safe? Virus expert Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, has some essential words advice and shared them during a recent press briefing. Read on for five points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
Scrubs Magazine

Meet the Doctors Refusing to Treat Unvaccinated Patients in Person

Meeting in person with unvaccinated individuals is a risk some providers are no longer willing to take. As the delta variant continues to thwart the country’s attempts to bring the pandemic to an end, some providers will no longer treat unvaccinated individuals in person. They say it can put their health at risk when the country needs all hands on deck.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

2,675 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 11,440 Breakthrough Cases Hospitalized

More than 2,600 fully vaccinated Americans have died of COVID-19 as the country continues to see a rise in the number of breakthrough hospitalizations, the latest data showed. According to the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 2,675 Americans died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated as of Sept. 7. Among the total breakthrough deaths, 87% were people aged 65 and older, 44% were female patients and 21% were patients who were either asymptomatic or whose deaths were not COVID-related.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

This group of people are really protected against the delta variant

Some new real-world U.K. data suggests that fully vaccinated people who caught COVID-19 while vaccinated are the group who has the best protection against the delta variant. Business Insider reports that the study shows the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine offer good protection against the delta variant. But, it still offers less than it did against earlier variants.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Native Americans#The U S Census Bureau#John Hopkins University#Census#Johns Hopkins University#The Washington Post#Keck School Of Medicine#Popular Science#Latino#Hispanics#Asian#Cox Media Group
TiffinOhio.net

At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTRF

‘Superbug’ fungus found spreading between patients in two cities, health officials say

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The “superbug” outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
DALLAS, WV
Cosmos

Why are there so many vaccinated people in hospital?

It may be confronting to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospital – but it’s actually a good thing. Right now, it looks like there has been an increase in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 – even though they’re fully vaccinated. This is particularly...
WORLD
fox9.com

New data shows COVID-19 vaccines not linked to increased risk of miscarriage

(FOX 9) - New data shows COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are not linked to increased risk of miscarriage for pregnant women, HealthPartners announced Wednesday. A study led by the HealthPartners Institute and recently published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found mRNA vaccines administered during pregnancy did not increase the risk of miscarriage. The research adds to existing data that suggest COVID-19 vaccines are safe for people who are pregnant, HealthPartners said in a news release.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
foxwilmington.com

Alarming new data shows demographic of recent COVID-19 deaths

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – After more than 30 deaths from COVID-19 in one week in New Hanover County, county leaders want people to realize that this virus does not recognize race or age. New data shows the demographic breakdown of these recent COVID-19 deaths. New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
49K+
Followers
64K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy