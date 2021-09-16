Rusk County Man sentenced for Christmas postal crime spree
TYLER – A Henderson man has been sentenced to federal prison for violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. Paul Wayne Kennedy, 39, pleaded guilty on April 19, 2021, to burglary of a United States Post Office, possession of stolen mail, possession of stolen money orders, damage to government property, theft of government property and access device fraud. Kennedy was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle.www.palestineherald.com
