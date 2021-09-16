Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy must reconsider the plan at quarterback
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy continues with his plan at quarterback despite calls around him to change. The time has come for him to adjust the plan and help the team. Ever since the Chicago Bears incredibly found a way to move up in the draft to select Justin Fields, people around the NFL have asked when they’ll be able to see the super rookie in action. Not just a play here or there, but as the starting quarterback.nflspinzone.com
Comments / 1